Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Research Report by Product Type (Off-line/standby, Line-interactive, Online/double-conversion, and Others), Application (Telecommunication, Data Centre, Data Center, Medical, Industrial, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW)-Global Forecast to 2025
Market analysis
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) has developed as an exceedingly applicable innovation in the modern world. A few variables can be credited to the accomplishment of UPS. The mechanical bloom in nations, for example, Brazil, China, Mexico and India has made a good business atmosphere for the power and energy industry and its sub-segments.
Today, energy is seen as a key to the technological development, particularly for nations which intensely depend on their mechanical yield. This makes UPS an imperative innovation. UPS frameworks guarantee producing offices keep running in full throttle, maintaining a strategic distance from any downtime. Organizations keep on looking for better solutions for power supply management, which is making the UPS market grow quickly. In 2017, the worldwide market for UPS remained at USD 7,225.7 Mn and is probably going to show a better than expected development in the following years.
Market segmentation
The global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market is segmented on the basis of its product type, application and regional analysis. Based on its product type, the market is classified into line-interactive, offline or standby, online/ double conversion. On the basis of its application, the market is segmented as data center, telecommunication, marine, industrial, medical, and others.
Regional analysis
Geographically, the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major players
Schneider Electric, Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., PowerMan, Guangdong Zhicheng Champion Group Co. Ltd, S&C Electric Company, HongBao Electric Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Active Power Inc., Beijing Dynamic Power Co. Ltd., Jiangsu EKSI Electrical Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,are some of the major players in the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Market Insights
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Research Process
4.2 Forecast Model
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Need for high-quality, efficient UPS for continuous power supply
5.2.2 Advancement in self-diagnostic features
5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis
5.3 Challenge
5.3.1 High maintenance cost
5.4 Market Trend
5.4.1 Modular technology-based UPS for Datacenters
6 Market Factor Analysis
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
7 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Product-Type
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Off-line/standby
7.1.2 Line-interactive
7.1.3 Online/double-conversion
8 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Output
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 AC to AC
8.1.2 AC to DC
8.1.3 DC to DC
9 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Power Rating
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Up to 500 VA (0.5 kVA)
9.1.2 500.1 VA–1 kVA
9.1.3 2–20 kVA
9.1.4 21–50 kVA
9.1.5 51–200 kVA
9.1.6 201–500 kVA
10 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Application
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 Telecommunication
10.1.2 Data Center
10.1.3 Medical
10.1.4 Industrial
10.1.5 Marine
10.1.6 Others
11 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, By Region
……….
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Schneider Electric
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Financial Overview
13.1.3 Products Offered
13.1.4 Key Developments
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Strategies
13.2 Eaton Corporation
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Financial Overview
13.2.3 Products Offered
13.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2.5 Key Developments
13.2.6 Key Strategy
13.3 Emerson Electric Co.
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Financial Overview
13.3.3 Products Offered
13.3.4 Key Developments
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Strategies
13.4 S&C Electric Company
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Products offered
13.4.3 Key Developments
13.5 ABB
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Financial Overview
13.5.3 Products Offered
13.5.4 Key Developments
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Strategy
13.6 Socomec
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Financial Overview
13.6.3 Products Offered
13.6.4 Key Developments
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Strategy
13.7 Toshiba Corporation
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Financial Overview
13.7.3 Products Offered
13.7.4 Key Developments
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Strategy
13.8 AEG Power Solutions
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Financial Overview
13.8.3 Products Offered
13.8.4 Key Developments
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Strategy
13.9 Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Financial Overview
13.9.3 Product Offered
13.9.4 Key Developments
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Strategy
13.1 Sendon International Ltd
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Products Offered
13.11 Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd
13.11.1 Company Overview
13.11.2 Products Offered
13.12 KSTAR Corporation
13.12.1 Company Overview
13.12.2 Financial Overview
13.12.3 Products Offered
13.12.4 Key Strategy
Continued….
