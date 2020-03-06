Unified Threat Management Market Simulation Type, Investment opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook

Market Highlights:

North America dominates the unified threat management market. The emerging trend in the IT industry has given rise to the need to fully utilize mobile workforce, cloud services, and other emerging technologies. These solutions along with network security, email security, web security and others are propelling the unified threat management market growth. There is huge requirement of advanced security services in organizations which is fulfilled by the unified threat management as it offers strong security to the system.

The North American region is experiencing higher demand due to increasing security threats which is driving organization to upgrade their security solutions. The prominent companies such as WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Fortinet (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S), Netgear Inc. (U.S), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S), The Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S), are providing unified threat management solutions in the market. In August 2019, Cisco introduced next generation firewall system named “Cisco ASA with firepower services”. Cisco ASA offers firewall security solution for SMBs and distributed enterprises.

The global unified threat management market is expected to reach USD ~ 7 billion at a CAGR of over 14% by the end of the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global unified threat management market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-users, and region. The component is further segmented into hardware and software. The deployment are segmented into On-Premise, on cloud. The organization size are segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprise. The vertical are segmented BFSI, government, Utilities, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global Unified Threat Management Market: WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Fortinet (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S), International Business Machines Corporation(U.S),, Dell Inc. (U.S), Sophos Group plc (U.K), Symantec Corporation (U.S), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Netgear Inc. (U.S), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S), The Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S), Hillstone Networks Inc. (China), Intel Corporation (U.S), Comodo Group Inc. (U.S), Venustech (U.S), Stormshield (France), Untangle (U.S), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Aker Security Solutions (Brazil), Zyxel Communications Corp (Taiwan), Trustwave Holdings (U.S) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global unified threat management market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global unified threat management market. The unified threat management market is witnessing a high growth due to huge demand from various verticals such as government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the unified threat management market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Check Discount @

