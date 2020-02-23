Unified Threat Management Industry Applications, Outstanding Growth, Market status, Business Opportunities

The report on the Global Unified Threat Management Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Scenario:

Companies such Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), The Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.), Sophos Group plc (U.K), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), are the leading providers of unified threat management in the global market. In October 2017, Watchguard Technologies, a leading provider of network security solutions, introduced a new unified threat management systems named “Firebox T series” after upgrading the hardware. This security solution delivers high speed and security for small offices, home offices, and distributed enterprises.

The next generation unified threat management and emerging awareness of virtual private network among consumers drives the use of unified threat management which is further driving the market growth. It offers multiple security and networking functions to the organization. The cloud deployment is expected to gain huge growth in the coming years as these management enables to protect small and medium businesses while simplifying their IT infrastructure.

Segments

The global unified threat management market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-users, and region. The component is further segmented into hardware and software. The deployment are segmented into On-Premise, on cloud. The organization size are segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprise. The vertical are segmented BFSI, government, Utilities, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of unified threat management market is studied for the region such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The unified threat management market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing rate of cloud security infrastructure, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent.The unified threat management market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging unified threat management market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global Unified Threat Management Market is expected to grow at USD ~7 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global unified threat management market WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Fortinet (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S), International Business Machines Corporation(U.S),, Dell Inc. (U.S), Sophos Group plc (U.K), Symantec Corporation (U.S), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),, Netgear Inc. (U.S),, Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S), The Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S), Hillstone Networks Inc. (China), Intel Corporation (U.S) , Comodo Group Inc. (U.S), Venustech (U.S), Stormshield (France), Untangle (U.S), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Aker Security Solutions (Brazil), Zyxel Communications Corp (Taiwan), Trustwave Holdings (U.S) among others.

