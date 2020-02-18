UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS AS A SERVICE MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of “as a service” or “cloud” delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications.

UCaaS is a cloud-based deployment model of unified communications (UC) technology such as enterprise audio and video conferencing, hosted VoIP, and cloud private branch exchange (PBX).

In 2017, the global Unified Communications as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Unified Communications as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Communications as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Fuze

West Unified Communications Services

Mitel

Google

Avaya

Cisco

PanTerra Networks

Polycom

NEC

Voyant

AGC Network

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-Tenant

Multi-Tenant

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical

Retail

Manufacturing

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unified Communications as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unified Communications as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Single-Tenant

1.4.3 Multi-Tenant

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

1.5.6 Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Unified Communications as a Service Market Size

2.2 Unified Communications as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Unified Communications as a Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Unified Communications as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Unified Communications as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Unified Communications as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Unified Communications as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Unified Communications as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Unified Communications as a Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Unified Communications as a Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 Fuze

12.2.1 Fuze Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 Fuze Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Fuze Recent Development

12.3 West Unified Communications Services

12.3.1 West Unified Communications Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 West Unified Communications Services Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 West Unified Communications Services Recent Development

12.4 Mitel

12.4.1 Mitel Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 Mitel Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Mitel Recent Development

12.5 Google

12.5.1 Google Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.5.4 Google Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Google Recent Development

12.6 Avaya

12.6.1 Avaya Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.6.4 Avaya Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.7 Cisco

12.7.1 Cisco Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.7.4 Cisco Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.8 PanTerra Networks

12.8.1 PanTerra Networks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.8.4 PanTerra Networks Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 PanTerra Networks Recent Development

12.9 Polycom

12.9.1 Polycom Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.9.4 Polycom Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Polycom Recent Development

12.10 NEC

12.10.1 NEC Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

12.10.4 NEC Revenue in Unified Communications as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 NEC Recent Development

12.11 Voyant

12.12 AGC Network

……Continued

