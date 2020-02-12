Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Market: Evolving Technology and Global Demands 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are created in depleted hydrocarbon fields, aquifers, or salt caverns.

The Underground Gas Storage (UGS) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Underground Gas Storage (UGS).

This report presents the worldwide Underground Gas Storage (UGS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

John Wood Group PLC

Chiyoda Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Enbridge Inc.

Engie SA

NAFTA

Centrica Storage Ltd

Rockpoint Gas Storage

Cardinal Gas Storage Partners

SNC-Lavalin

CBI

Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Breakdown Data by Type

Depleted Fields

Aquifers

Salt Caverns

Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Breakdown Data by Application

Transportation

Life

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

