Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Market: Evolving Technology and Global Demands 2025

Underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are created in depleted hydrocarbon fields, aquifers, or salt caverns.
This report presents the worldwide Underground Gas Storage (UGS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
John Wood Group PLC
Chiyoda Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
Enbridge Inc.
Engie SA
NAFTA
Centrica Storage Ltd
Rockpoint Gas Storage
Cardinal Gas Storage Partners
SNC-Lavalin
CBI
Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Breakdown Data by Type
Depleted Fields
Aquifers
Salt Caverns
Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Life
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
