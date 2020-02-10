Unattended Ground Sensor Market: Driven by Growing Instability Across the World

Unattended ground sensors consist of various sensor technologies that are packaged to deploy and perform the given task such as target detection, location and recognition. Unattended ground sensors are generally small, robust, and comes in low cost and sustains in the field for extended periods after the deployment. These sensors are capable to transmit target information back to the remote operator. These unattended ground sensor devices are used to perform the various mission tasks that includes border patrolling, surveillance, perimeter defense, situation awareness and target acquisition.

Increasing security and defense expenditure for the country, war disputes between enemy countries, and growing instability across the world are the major factors increasing the demand for Unattended ground sensors. The other factor that supports the growth of the unattended ground sensor market are its robust design and reliable communication links. The major factor that obstructs the growth of the unattended ground sensors market is the limited range of identification and the detection. These limitations are majorly due to the background noise or weather noise. However, the use of several sensor unattended ground sensor devices located in the vicinity of one another can achieve continuous monitoring of detected targets.

Unattended Ground sensors market is segmented into sensors type, component, end use industry, and geography. On the basis of sensors type, the Unattended Ground sensors market is segmented into acoustic, magnetic, seismic, and infrared. Based on component, unattended ground sensors market is segmented into Battery, sensors, analyzer and others. On the basis of end use industry, the Unattended Ground sensors market is segmented military and public security.

The global Unattended Ground sensors market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have a dominant share in the forecast period due to increasing application of sensors in the military and for security purposes demanding the growth of the unattended ground sensors.

Also the heavy investment by countries in North America like US and Canada in Unattended Ground sensors is expected to support the growth of the market. This is followed by Europe witnessing the increased demand in border security and public surveillance. Also Asia Pacific is attributed to increasing military spending on sensor technology due to the growing economies lie China, India and Japan.