Umbilical Tapes Market Revenue, Vendor Analysis and Investment Opportunity Towards 2028

During child delivery, either by normal or caesarean procedure there is the threat of bursting or tearing up of blood vessels. This causes life threatening bleeding in the new born babies. Torn blood vessels causes death in at least half of the babies. To prevent this, umbilical tapes and umbilical clamps are used to tie off the umbilical cord during the delivery of new born. Umbilical tapes help to prevent excessive bleeding after the umbilical cord is cut. Umbilical cord is a tube like structure connecting fetus to the mother’s placenta providing oxygenated, nutrient rich blood and removing deoxygenated blood. Umbilical tapes are sterile cotton tapes used for tying off umbilical cord stump during catheterization. Umbilical tapes can also be used in cardiovascular procedures to hold small vessels. Umbilical tapes are mainly made up of woven white cotton but nowadays polyester umbilical tapes are also available in the market. These polyester umbilical tapes are strong and durable tapes, reduces the risk of trauma and they are also effective in retraction of blood vessels, ligaments and nerves. Umbilical tapes are available in both sterile and non-sterile forms. Adhesive umbilical cotton tapes of shelf life 5 years and good tensile strength are also available and are more in the use. They are economical, sterilized with no chance of infections. Umbilical tape is the alternative to umbilical clamp. The sterilized umbilical tapes also help to prevent infection within the infant’s navel.

Umbilical Tapes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the birth rate has increased the market for umbilical tapes. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the birth rate in the United States per 1000 population is 12.2, so the usage of umbilical tapes is increasing accordingly in developed regions. Furthermore, the rise in the number of neonatal care centers has driven the umbilical tapes market. Increasing rate of C-section surgery for child birth also fuelled up the market of umbilical tapes in the stated forecast period. For instance, about one in three births in the U.S. happen by C-section, and the rate of C-section have dramatically grown over the past few decades. Cost-effectiveness and higher adoption by the surgeons have robust the umbilical tapes market in the overall forecast period. Lack of awareness and low facilities in healthcare infrastructure in the lower economic regions are the factors retarded the growth of Umbilical tapes market. Moreover, untrained professionals in rural areas also delayed the umbilical tapes market growth in the overall forecast period.

Umbilical Tapes Market: Segmentation

The global Umbilical Tapes market is segmented on the basis of material type, end user and geography.

Based on material types, Umbilical Tapes market is segmented into:

Cotton

Polyester

Based on end user, Umbilical Tapes are segmented into:

Hospitals

Neonatal care centers

Nursing facilities

Umbilical Tapes Market: Overview

The demand for umbilical tapes has increased nowadays to prevent infection and excessive bleeding in the infants. Developed countries with better healthcare facilities hold the largest market share of umbilical tapes market. Polyester tapes are in great demand because it is economical and reduces the chances of trauma. Adhesive umbilical tapes prevent bleeding and reduces the chance of infection in infants. Higher adoption among the end users in the developed countries is driving the overall market of Umbilical Tapes.

Umbilical Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global Umbilical Tapes market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America is the leading market of Umbilical Tapes due to high awareness among the surgeons and high number of trained professionals. Moreover, the number of key players providing the Umbilical tapes are more in this region particularly in the US. Europe and Japan hold the second largest market of Umbilical Tapes due to advancement in, healthcare infrastructure and public awareness. Asia Pacific market has been expecting the growth in the near future because of the rise in the birth rate. To address it, the current birth rate in India is around 19 births per 1000 population and the current birth rate of Asia is 2.19. Middle East Asia and Africa show the delayed growth due to lack of awareness among the users and low healthcare expenditure per capita.

Umbilical Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players providing the Umbilical Tapes includes Medline Industries, Inc., Theragenics Corporation, Getinge AB, Johnsons and Johnsons Services, Inc. Medtronic plc, Bioseal, DeRoyal Industries, Inc. Laerdal Medical and others.