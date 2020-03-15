Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Expected to Reach 21% CAGR till 2023 | Finds MarketResearchFuture.com

The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising demand for disinfectant probes in hospitals, increasing cases of bacterial infection in healthcare center during the treatment, and increasing implementation of high-level disinfection process for critical ultrasound probes. The Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market was estimated USD 314.1 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 819.1 million by 2023 at a healthy CAGR of 21.1% by 2023.

However, factors such as high cost of switching, maintenance cost for the ultrasonic instrument may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players for Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

STERIS (UK),

Nanosonics (Australia),

Tristel (UK),

Ecolab (US),

Schülke & Mayr (Germany),

Advanced Sterilization Products (US),

CIVCO Medical Solutions (US),

Germitec (France),

Parker Laboratories (US),

CS Medical (US),

Virox Technologies (Canada), and

Metrex Research (US).

Segments for Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

The Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is segmented on the basis of product, probe type, by process and end-user. The ultrasound probe disinfection market, by product, is segmented into instrument, service, and consumables. The instrument is segmented into automated probe reprocessors, UV-C disinfectors, manual reprocessors/soaking stations, and ultrasound transducer storage cabinets. The consumables are sub-segmented into formulation, type of disinfectants, and detergents. The disinfectants, by formulation, is segmented into disinfectant wipes, disinfectant liquids, and disinfectant sprays. By type, consumables are segmented into high-level disinfectants, and intermediate/low-level disinfectants and detergents are segmented into enzymatic detergents and non-enzymatic detergents.

By probe type the market is segmented into linear transducers, convex transducers, phased array transducers, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography transducers| (TEE), and other. On the basis of process, the market is segmented into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers, academic & research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

The Americas leads in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of rising incidence of bacterial infection, increasing research & development in ultrasound probe disinfection and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the Consumer Report Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) July 2015 publication, it is estimated that every year approximately 648,000 patients in the US got infected by bacteria during a hospital stay, and around 75,000 died. The increasing incidences of bacterial infection may support this market positively.

Europe is the second largest ultrasound probe disinfection market during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of human papillomavirus (HPV). The human papillomavirus is a skin to skin transmitted disease. According to the Oxford Vaccine group fact sheet, HPV infection causes cervical cancers. It was also reported that 99% of cervical cancers are caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Furthermore, it was also maintained that 3,126 new cases of cervical cancer were reported in the UK in 2015. The increasing prevalence of HPV infection supports the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region for the global ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2017. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to the rising prevalence of bacterial infections. The Middle East and Africa holds the low share for this market. However, the rising healthcare awareness at the hospital and in the community are expected to influence the market positively.

