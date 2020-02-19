Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ultrasound Medical Devices Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Ultrasound Medical Devices Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Medical ultrasound is a diagnostic imaging technique based on the application of ultrasound. It is used to see internal body structures such as tendons, muscles, joints, blood vessels, and internal organs. Its aim is often to find a source of a disease or to exclude any pathology. The practice of examining pregnant women using ultrasound is called obstetric ultrasound, and is widely used.

The global Ultrasound Medical Devices market is valued at 7540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Ultrasound Medical Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultrasound Medical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analogic

Esaote

Fujifilm

General Electric

Hitachi

Philips

Mindray Medical

Samsung

Siemens

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diagnostic Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

