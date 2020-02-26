Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market 2018 to 2028 Shares, Trend and High Report

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Introduction

All the manufacturing companies require long and sustainable economic solutions to make higher profit margins. Moreover, human resources (labor) have started to become a liability the end-use industries. With governmental support, almost all the industries have evolved over a period of time. The growth in the manufacturing sector can mainly be attributed to advanced machineries. With the help of advanced machines, such as industrial units or plants, ultrasonic welding could significantly lower the manufacturing cost as well as save time with better efficiency.

An ultrasonic welding machine is an equipment where high frequency ultrasonic acoustic vibrations are applied on plastic, fiber and other materials. It is used to join dissimilar materials. These machines do not have connective nails, bolts, or adhesives that bind the materials together. These machines are extensively found in end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, medical, packaging and electrical, to name a few. Within the computer and electrical industries, these machines are often used to connect wires in small and delicate circuits. Besides, ultrasonic welding machines are widely used for bonding of wiring in microcircuits.

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Dynamics

The growing use of ultrasonic welding machines in end-use industries, such as automotive and medical, is expected to spur the demand for ultrasonic welding machines in the global market over the forecast period. These machines are widely used in solar projects and nowadays ultrasonic welding machines are also gaining importance in the plastic welding machine market, which is expected to drive the growth of the ultrasonic welding machines market. However, high costs associated with these machines might hamper the growth of the ultrasonic welding machine market in the near future.

Aluminum is widely used in the aerospace industry for joining thin sheet gauge metals and lightweight materials. It is very difficult to weld aluminum using traditional machines owing to thermal conductivity. However, aluminum is one of the easier materials that could be processed using an ultrasonic welding machine, which is the trending opportunity for ultrasonic manufacturers willing to invest in this industry in the coming future.

Also, blister packs, sealing containers and tubes are some of the other common applications where these machines are used in the packaging industry. These machines are also expected to find applications in the packaging industry, where they are used with materials such as explosives, fireworks and other reactive chemicals.

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The global ultrasonic welding machine market is segmented into seven key regions, namely Middle East and Africa (MEA), Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Latin America. As of 2017, the growth in developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe and Japan, is being driven by the expansion of various industries, such as the automotive industry. Latin America is also considered as one of the key markets for ultrasonic welding machines because of high demand from the packaging industry. APEJ will register rapid growth due to the presence of major OEMs and other companies in the region. Also, the demand in the APEJ region can be attributed to growing adoption of ultrasonic welding machines in the end-use industries. MEA is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the ultrasonic welding machine market can be segmented into:

Plastics

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

Others

On the basis of end-use industries, the ultrasonic welding machine market can be segmented into:

Computer and Electrical industries

Aerospace and Automotive industries

Medical Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified across the value chain of the ultrasonic welding machine market are:

Rinco Ultrasonics India Pvt. Ltd.

Ravira Ever Green Ultrasonic System Pvt Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hermann Ultraschall

Sonics & Materials Inc.

Sonobond Ultrasonics

Macasonic UK Ltd.

Johnson Plastosonic Private Limited

Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Limited

Sedeco USA, Inc.

Telsonic AG

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report