Ultrasonic Scalpels Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2026

Ultrasonic Scalpels Market Insights

Ultrasonic scalpels, also widely known as harmonic scalpels are advanced medical devices that are used to cut and cauterize tissues during surgeries at the same time. They are preferably used in minimally invasive surgical procedures, to help health care professionals easily and efficiently dissect and cauterize tissues, which results in reduced blood loss, lesser time spent on surgery, and greatly improved recovery. Ultrasonic devices have also been able to show improvements in a number of different medical factors in surgeries as compared to electrosurgical devices, which are also often used for dissection and tissue sealing purposes.

The global ultrasonic scalpels market is anticipated to gain greater prominence in the near future owing to a number of significant advantages that it holds over equipment of an electrosurgical nature on the basis of certain aspects such as post-surgical procedures and reduced blood loss. This has also resulted in newer applications of ultrasonic scalpels in the recent times, which has enabled the market to spread its dominance across other parts of the medical devices industry. Ultrasonic scalpels have come out as a highly essential set of tools that are regularly needed by healthcare providers worldwide for effectively performing a number of different surgical procedures.

Ultrasonic Scalpels: Market Dynamics

Hospitals are expected to control a massive share in the ultrasonic scalpels market in the near future. It is predicted to gain a rapid rate of growth because of the widespread adoption of technologically advanced products and techniques, great improvements in healthcare expenditure and advanced hospital infrastructure in countries such as India, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In addition, general surgery is also anticipated to witness a very high rate of growth in the market owing to the rising utilization of new and innovative ultrasonic scalpel products for carrying out general surgeries.

Ever rising demand for surgical procedures such as lung biopsy, and tonsillectomy along with increasing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases that commonly need surgical interventions, and technological advancements in medical instruments. On the other hand, stringent implementation of government regulations worldwide and prohibitive costs of related surgical procedures are expected to act as major constraining factors for the growth of the ultrasonic scalpels market.

North America and Europe Offer Highly Lucrative Opportunities for Growth for Ultrasonic Scalpels Market Players

North America followed by Europe are anticipated to continue as the leaders in market share for ultrasonic scalpels for the near future. This can be largely attributed to high focus minimally invasive surgical procedures, widespread adoption of advanced energy devices, and improved reimbursements from government agencies that support the applications of ultrasonic scalpels. Improving healthcare infrastructure and a robust economic growth are expected to be major influencers behind the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific Region.

