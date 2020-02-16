Ultrasonic Motor Market: Lucrative Opportunity across Globe

An ultrasonic motor is an electric motor which is driven by the ultrasonic vibration of a component. The stator of the motor is supported by piezoelectric components in ultrasonic frequency range which produces different types of vibrations depending on its arrangement. In other words, ultrasonic motor is a type of electric motor that transforms ultrasonic physical vibrations to linear motion, produced by a piezo-transducer. Ultrasonic motors therefore do not use coils or magnets. The piezoelectric components rise and fall depending upon a difference in electrical potential between two terminals and this frequent rise and fall produces ultrasonic waves. Ultrasonic motor usually rotates a propeller or blade by consuming ultrasonic waves of high frequencies of more than 20,000 Hz. Ultrasonic motors are very small in size, having high torque and low speed, and have highest accuracy in response. However, since they have large holding capacity at the stage of un-applying an electric current, a working segment that does not uses reduction gears can be built.

The key factors driving the growth of ultrasonic motor market include improved control and start-stop response, simplicity in design, zero magnetic interference, high efficiency, high energy savings, and silent operation. Also, three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) imaging are increasingly being adopted in diagnostic ultrasound and in various other therapeutic and surgical fields. Due to all these factors, the medical field offers high prospective for fueling ultrasonic motor applications growth. Apart from this, the growing demand for camera phones with autofocus mechanism, growth in microelectronic industries, medical technology, life science, precision mechanics to nano-scale motion-related applications, and others have also led to the growth of the ultrasonic motor market

The major factor which restrains the global ultrasonic motor market is the lack of theoretical knowledge and experience, as these type of motors are quite new and not very often used in industrial applications. Other factors which also challenge the global ultrasonic motor market include requirement of high frequency power supply, requirement of suppression of heat, and unreliability with environmental changes such as humidity, air pressure, temperature and others.

An ultrasonic motor market can be segmented on the basis of product types and applications. On the basis of product type, the ultrasonic motor market can be segmented into standing wave type and travelling wave type. Further, the standing wave and travelling wave type product is each segmented into linear motor and rotary motor. The application based segmentation of ultrasonic motor market includes camera autofocus lenses, conveying machine parts, gripper for the robots for industry, medical equipment such as micro surgery and sensor scanning. Also, some other applications of ultrasonic motor market include its use in watch motor, and compact paper handling, roll screen, semiconductor production device, and control machine of the antenna of an artificial satellite.

The key players engaged in the global ultrasonic motor market include Canon Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Micromechatronics, Inc., Nikon Corporation, SHINSEI Corporation, Technohands Co., Ltd., Nidec Corporation, SIGMAKOKI Co. Ltd., Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC, Fukoku Co., Ltd., Tamron Co. Ltd., APC International Ltd., OLYMPUS Corporation, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG., Seiko Instruments and Sony Corporation.