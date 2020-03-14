Ultrasoft Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Overview 2019 | PolyOne Corporation, Sumito Chemical Co., Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG & Forecast to 2027

Ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer, owing to the high-end properties they impart into the end-products, are increasingly being used across various end-use industries. Medical device manufacturers are using ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer as an alternative material due to their versatile opaque properties, flexibility, UV resistance and others. Ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomers can be re-melted and re-processed like a thermoplastic. Ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomers are soft or hard phase systems and can be divided into block copolymers and elastomeric blends. They have temperature limit from -60 0C to 170 0C. These elastomers are alternative to silicones and are cost effective.

Ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomers have replaced PVC, latex and silicone rubbers finding applications in medical tubes, syringe tips, dropper bulbs, gaskets, ventilator bags and others. Ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer are compound based on vulcanized polymers, styrene, olefin and others. Ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomers can be sterilized from autoclave methods, ethylene oxide and e-beam. They can replace silicone in application such as gaskets, seals, diaphragms, drainage tubing, bottles, bags and others. Further, the processing of thermoplastic elastomer is not as laborious as processing a rubber, which adds a vantage point in their utilization by various end users.

Global Ultrasoft Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Dynamics

The consumption of thermoplastic elastomer in various consumer, medical, automotive, electronics, construction and industrial applications has been important for the growth of the Global Ultrasoft Thermoplastic Elastomer Market. The use of alternative materials in medical application is providing a way for the growth of Global Ultrasoft Thermoplastic Elastomer Market.

For the reduction in carbon emissions, the environmental agencies have included certain regulations which aim to increase the fuel efficiency by using plastics instead of alloys and metals in automotive components by reducing their weight. The increase in manufacturing of automotive components, use of alternative materials in the medical field, high production of electronics, etc. will be the driving factors for the global ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer market.

Investigation on production technologies based on cutting-edge, biomass sourced thermoplastic elastomer, smart rubber developments using thermoplastic elastomer base are being studied for the future use of ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer. The potential substitution of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) in the construction materials is expected to lead to the increase of the thermoplastic elastomer consumption in the construction industry which thereby creates opportunities for the ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer in the global market.

Owing to slight decline in the molding applications there may be slow growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane in the global ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer market. The prices of raw materials such as polyurethane, styrene, propylene and others may also be a factor affecting the global ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer market growth.

Global Ultrasoft Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Segmentation

The Global Ultrasoft Thermoplastic Elastomer Market is based on

Segmentation by product type

Styrene block copolymers (TPE-S or TPS)

Polyolefin blends (TPE-O or TPO)

Elastomeric alloys (TPE-V or TPV)

Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPE-U or TPU)

Thermoplastic co-polyester (TPE-E or TPC))

Thermoplastic polyamides (TPE-A or TPA)

Segmentation by end-users

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Segmentation by applications

Footwear

Machinery seals

Pressure-sensitive adhesives

Road paving

Roofing

Grips/handles

Plugs and sockets

Caps and closures

Medical tubing

Others

Global Ultrasoft Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Region-wise Outlook

The emerging economies like India and China in the Asia-Pacific region are forecasted to hold significant share for the styrene block copolymers in the global ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomer market. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are expected to account for a key share in the global ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomers market owing to the large end-user bases in respective regions.

Global Ultrasoft Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global ultrasoft thermoplastic elastomers market include – The Hexpol Group of companies, Franplast, Dynasol, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, Kraton Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Zeon Corporation, Teknor, Primex Colour Compounding and Additives, PolyOne Corporation, Sumito Chemical Co., Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, etc