Ultrafast Lasers Market Projections Analyzed To Inspect Growth Trends during Forecast Period 2018 -2018

Ultrafast lasers find extensive applications on account of their ability to deliver high peak power without any thermal damage. This quality of ultrafast lasers makes them an ideal fit for biological and biomedical applications, creating bountiful opportunities for the stakeholders of Ultrafast Lasers Market. Growing demand for cost-efficient solutions for use in micromachining techniques is driving growth of ultrafast laser market.

Ultrafast lasers are adopted across multiple industries for their broadband optical range, which, in turn, is one among its unique selling points. Ultrafast lasers are witnessing sheer proliferation across multiple industrial process, including cutting, drilling, and surface processing, creating revenue-making opportunities for the players of ultrafast laser market. Increasing affordability of ultrafast lasers is also one among the key factors propelling growth of ultrafast laser market. In addition, the on-going research and development initiatives in the laser technologies space are also foreseen to drive ultrafast lasers market.

Ultrafast Lasers Market – Novel Developments

Some of the key players operating in the ultrafast lasers market and profiled in this report include Laser Quantum Ltd., Jenoptik Laser GMBH, Attodyne Inc., NKT Photonics, Jds Uniphase Corporation, Epilog Laser, Dpss Laser Inc., Amplitude Systemes, Fianium Ltd., Coherent Inc., and others.

In 2019, NKT Photonics- a key player in the ultrafast lasers market- has launched its 2nd generation ‘ORIGAMI HP’, a mode-locked femtosecond laser. This laser provides transform-limited pulses at above 4 W, with pulse durations of less than 120 fs and repetition rate of nearly 80 MHz at 1050 nm. This is a part of the company’s organic growth strategy wherein new product roll outs are of utmost importance to solidify market sustenance.

Novanta, a photonics, vision, & precision motion company, completed its acquisition of remaining 24% outstanding shares of Laser Quantum ltd.- a key player in the ultrafast lasers market. This deal was closed at around $45.7 million in cash & restricted stock. This deal was aimed at boosting profitability of both the companies via combined expertise and improved access to multiple resources.

Ultrafast Lasers Market – Dynamics

Ultrafast Lasers Market- Surging Research & Development Initiatives to Boost Growth of Ultrafast Lasers

Increasing number of initiatives by prominent organizations to promote usability of ultrafast lasers is a key factor contributing to growth of ultrafast lasers market. These initiatives broaden the scope for development of newer products with better functionalities in comparison with the existing ones, which, in turn, drives the ultrafast lasers market.

For instance- nine institutions across the United States have joined the new research network named ‘LaserNetUS’. The list of institutions includes University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), Ohio State, Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE), SLAC National Laboratory, Colorado State, and Michigan. The project is being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and nine of the participating facilities will be providing the scientists in the US with enhanced access to high-intensity ultrafast lasers. Such initiatives are likely to empower research and development paradigms in the ultrafast lasers market, thereby providing impetus to the market growth.

Ultrafast Lasers Market – Manufacturers Focus on Product Differentiation to Stand Out of the Competition

The manufacturers in the ultrafast lasers market are focusing on product differentiation to have competitive advantages over their rivals. Manufacturers are developing ultrafast lasers with exceptional beam quality and excellent pointing, which makes them viable for multiple varieties of applications.

Ultrafast laser manufacturers are focusing on boosting activation and penetration capabilities of their products. As end-users consistently seek lasers with superlative power and pointing stability, manufacturers are focusing on value-addition to their existing and as well new products. In addition, companies operating in the ultrafast lasers market are also channelizing their efforts toward development of products with low-noise performance and minimum maintenance, two of the key aspects highly valued by end users.

Ultrafast Lasers Market – Femtosecond Lasers to Find Extensive Adoption for Ultra-Fine Material Processing

End-users are showing marked preferences for high-power varieties of ultrafast lasers for their ever-evolving machining needs, primarily femtosecond lasers. The ultimate goal of a machining process is to attain the highest-quality results in the shortest possible time and highly economical way. Demand for ultrafast lasers with shorter pulse widths is witnessing a significant rise, on account of their compact size and additional cost benefits.

Talking about ultrafast lasers of shorter pulse widths, femtosecond lasers have been gaining immense traction and being adopted as an ideal fit for ultra-fine material processing applications with minimum or no heat affected zone (HAZ). Some of the target materials for which femtosecond lasers are used include OLED, IC packages/wafers, flexible thin films, and glass.

