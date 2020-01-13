Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Ultrafast Lasers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
Lasers generate intense light beams that are coherent, monochromatic and highly collimated in nature. In comparison to other sources of light, laser beams are extremely pure with all of their photons (energy) having a fixed phase relationship with respect to each other. Ultrafast lasers are considered on the basis of time durations between 1 picosecond to 100 femtoseconds. Over time, lasers have evolved to provide optical pulses that are arranged for a particular operation with high bit rates.
This report categorizes ultrafast lasers on the basis of their usage and day-to-day applications. In 2016, fiber lasers dominated the overall ultrafast laser market with a share of REDACTED, closely followed by diode-pumped lasers with a share of REDACTED. Fiber lasers are most commonly used in materials processing, telecommunications, spectroscopy, healthcare and directed energy weapons operations. Due to its features, such as high optical quality, high output power and high vibration reliability, these lasers have replaced other traditional ultrafast lasers over the past few years.
Factors that support the growth of ultrafast lasers include their unmatched high-range intensity due to their low divergence angles as well as minimal energy loss during use. Although there are both large and small competitors in various regions, there are currently no substitutions for ultrafast lasers and this is expected to remain the case for the near future.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2820023-ultrafast-lasers-technologies-and-global-markets
Report Scope:
The ultrafast lasers market is segmented by type, application, pulse duration and region into the follow categories:
– Titanium-sapphire lasers, diode-pumped lasers, fiber lasers and mode-locked diode lasers (type).
– Biomedical, materials processing, spectroscopy and imaging, science and research, consumer electronics, automotive, etc. (application).
– Picosecond and femtosecond (pulse duration).
– North American, European, and rest of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW) region.
– In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the ultrafast lasers market, this report includes patent analyses as well as company profiles of key market players.
Report Includes:
– 44 data tables and 45 additional tables
– An overview of the global market and technologies for ultrafast lasers
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– An understanding of opportunities and innovation-driven market highlights
– Analysis of various applications and their market dynamics
– Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
– Examination of key trends related to types and pulse duration that shape and influence the industry
– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including Amplitude Systemes, Coherent Inc., Epilog Laser, Jenoptik Laser GMBH, Laser Quantum Ltd. and NKT Photonics
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2820023-ultrafast-lasers-technologies-and-global-markets
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Research Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Regional Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Pulse Duration
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
AMPLITUDE SYSTEMES
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
ATTODYNE INC.
Overview
Financials
Business Strategies
CLARK-MXR INC.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
COHERENT INC.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
DPSS LASER INC.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
EKSPLA
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
EPILOG LASER
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
FEMTO BLANC INC.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
IMRA AMERICA INC.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
IPG PHOTONICS CORP.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
JENOPTIK LASER GMBH
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
KMLABS
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
LASER QUANTUM LTD.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
MENLO SYSTEMS GMBH
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
MONTFORT LASER GMBH
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
NEWPORT CORP.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
NKT PHOTONICS
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
PHOTONIC SOLUTIONS LTD.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
RESONETICS LLC
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
RPMC LASERS, INC.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
SHEAUMANN LASER INC.
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
SPARK LASERS
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
SPECTRA-PHYSICS
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
TOPTICA PHOTONICS AG
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
TRUMPF GMBH + CO. KG
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
ZIEMER GROUP AG
Overview
Primary Business
Financials
Business Strategies
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2820023
Continued…
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)