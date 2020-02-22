Ultra-wideband Market 2018-2023 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

Market Scenario:

Global Ultra-wideband Market has been valued at USD ~85 Billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~5% during forecast period 2016 to 2022. The factors driving the ultra-wideband (UWB) market include the increasing adoption of the technology based real time location system (RTLS) solutions for resource utilization and workflow optimization in industries. Additionally, increasing technological advancements in terms of precision, range and growing market competitiveness is fuelling the growth of the ultra-wideband (UWB) market.

Ultra-wideband is a radio technology that can use a very stumpy energy level for short range and high bandwidth communications over a large share of the radio spectrum Ultra-wideband is one the fastest rising technologies with a vast market growth potential because of to its accuracy in tracking resources. Ultra-Wide Bond based real time location system solutions refer to systems, which operate in a huge bandwidth range, usually more than 500 MHz, and are categorized by high accurateness. Alike Wi-Fi an Ultra-wideband system could also operate in signal strength or time of arrival modes. The major benefit of the Ultra-wideband based real time location system solutions is their advantage of sustaining a good performance in walled environments. Increasing technological advancements in terms of precision, range and growing market keenness are the key drivers of the ultra-wide band market. Ultra-wideband communications systems have an inherent immunity to discovery and intercept. With such low communication power, the listener has to be very close to the transmitter to be able to detect the transmitted information so there is low possibility of intercept and detection.

Ultra-WideBand is a radio technology that can use a very short energy level for short range and high bandwidth communications over a large share of the radio spectrum. Ultra-WideBand has traditional applications in non-cooperative radar imaging. Ultra-WideBand technology are high data rates, low cost and low power. Modern applications target sensor data collection, accuracy locating and tracking applications. The Ultra-WideBand communicates in a manner that does not inhibit with conservative narrowband and carrier wave transmission in the same frequency band. Ultra-wide band is a technology for transmitting information spread over a large bandwidth which is greater than 500 MHz, growth of the industrial IoT in the forecast period is the major driver for Ultra-Wide band technology, the increasing adoption of the technology based real time location system solutions for resource utilization and workflow optimization in industries, increasing technological advancements in terms of precision ,range and growing market competitiveness are the main drivers of the ultra-wide band market. Ultra-WideBand has the ability to share the frequency spectrum, one of the main benefits of the large bandwidth for Ultra-WideBand pulses is improved channel capacity, and it also has the ability to work with the low signal-to-noise ratios. Low Network latency will be the major constraint for Ultra-WideBand Market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the ultra-wideband (UWB) market are – Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd. (Japan),5D Robotics, Inc. (US), Pulse LINK, Inc. (US), Alereon, Inc. (US),Johanson Technology, Inc. (US), Nanotron Technologies GmbH (Germany), DecaWave Ltd. (Ireland), Fractus Antennas S.L. (Spain), BeSpoon SAS (France), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global ultra-wideband market.

A major driver for Ultra-wideband is its capability to achieve high data rate, obligatory and vital for devices with amplified memory storage capacity, another factor driving progress is that Ultra-wideband is idyllic for devices and applications that are power consumption aware such as battery power-driven operations or have a limited access to incessant power supply. The ultra-wideband has the ability to share the frequency spectrum, data is not modified on an incessant waveform with a specific transporter frequency, as in narrowband and wideband technologies, and the ultra-wideband also provides the high performance in multipath channels. North America is likely to clutch the biggest market share in the Ultra-Wideband Services due to existence of major Ultra-Wide Band players in the region and the high acceptance rate of Ultra-Wide Band based RTLS/WSN technologies

The healthcare has been the major Industry of Ultra-wideband based real time location solutions, and this is expected to continue between forecast periods. The Ultra-wideband technology have seen high infiltration in RTLS solutions that monitor hospital assets, patients, inside the hospices. Hospital processes have a continuous flow of individuals and equipment as a part of the workflow progression. These factors have led to huge opportunities for Ultra-wideband based RTLS solutions to monitor assets and people to increase the effective workflow and higher patient output.

The Global Ultra-Wideband market has been segmented on the basis of, Application, Technology, Components, Industry and geography. On the basis of Application the Ultra Wide Band market is segmented as Internet access and multimedia service, Location Based Service, Wireless Peripheral Interface, Ultra-wide Band Segmented on the basis technology Short range, Long Range, on the Basis of Components Sensors, Integrated Circuit, Motherboard, Ultra-Wide Band market on the basis of industry segmented in to Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing and among the others on the basis On the basis of geography it has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world..

Ultra-Wideband Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by application: internet access and multimedia service, location-based services, and wireless peripheral interface.

Segmentation by technology: short range, and long range.

Segmentation by components: sensors, ICs, and motherboard.

Segmentation by industry: IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, utilities, Government, and others.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Industry News:

July 18, Nanotron and DecaWave partnered on UWB micro-location technologies.

Nanotron Technologies GmbH and DecaWave have entered into a partnership agreement to develop next-generation micro-location technologies. Nanotron’s symmetrical double-sided two-way ranging (SDS-TWR) technology is used with DecaWave’s integrated circuits to stabilise precise ranging over the entire temperature and supply voltage range. This technology is independent of the underlying radio technology, which is invaluable for all ranging-based micro-location use cases.

July 18, HERE is partnering with Decawave to enable its mapping services to identify the locations of individuals and things within 10 centimeters inside buildings.

HERE Technologies has partnered with Decawave to provide precise location and mapping services, with positioning information using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. The partnership of Decawave’s technology with HERE’s mapping services will enable users to pinpoint the locations of goods or individuals via UWB transmissions. With this system, HERE will provide 3D location to within about 10 centimeters (3.9 inches).

Dec 2017, CommScope delivers first ultra-wideband, 4×4 MIMO antenna for 1400 MHz – 2700 MHz range.

CommScope has introduced the first antenna in the market to cover the broadest frequency band range available (1400-2700 MHz). The antenna also supports 4×4 multiple input/multiple output (MIMO), a critical 5G-enabling technology for increasing network capacity, in all frequency bands. It can also support a low band range of 694-960 MHz. Operators can combine on one antenna the supplemental downlink band of 1400 MHz as well the primary band.

Sep 2017, Taoglas has launched a range of small-form-factor ultra-wideband (UWB) antennas specifically designed to enable centimeter-level positioning and angle-of-arrival applications.

Taoglas’ range of UWB antennas features both state-of-the-art flexible embedded UWB antennas and UWB embedded SMT chip antennas. Both series of antennas help designers to future-proof devices, keeping costs low while covering all common UWB commercial bands. The antennas offer high efficiencies across a wide spectrum of frequency bands, from 3 GHz to 10 GHz. Applications include asset tracking, follow-me drones, healthcare monitoring, smart home services and other applications that demand high-performance indoor localization capabilities.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to continue to hold the biggest share in Ultra-WideBand market due to the existence of major Ultra-Wideband players in the region. Also, the high acceptance rate of Ultra-WideBand based Real time location Service technologies is driving this region to grow. APAC is also likely to produce at the highest rate in the Ultra-WideBand market due to high industrial growth in the manufacturing and retail sector in this area.

