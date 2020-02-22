Ultra-Thin Glass Market Overview, Share, Global Industry Size, Challenges, Business Intelligence, Growth Driver and Forecast to 2023

Ultra-Thin Glass Market Overview:

Consumers and technology aficionados who lie in wait for bendable phones and rollable batteries may soon witness in reality due to ultra-thin glass. Ultra-thin glass is glass with a thickness range in micrometers. The properties accorded to the substrate provide it with properties akin to plastic. The properties of excellent elasticity, flexibility, and superior scratch resistance make it a prime favorite in smart devices. The global ultra-thin glass market size is projected to experience an 11.88% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2024). This surge in growth can be credited to its application in industries such as building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others.

Receive Free Sample Report [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5939

Segment Overview

Manufacturing processes used for production of ultra-thin glass include float, fusion, and down-draw. The float manufacturing process segment had accounted for a large market share in 2017. However, the down-draw segment possesses the potential to usurp this position by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of thickness, the market is segregated into < 0.1 mm, 0.1-0.5 mm, 0.5-1.0 mm, 1.0-1.5 mm, and 1.5-2.0 mm. The 0.1-0.5 mm segment is predicted to experience a significant growth rate owing to the need for glass thickness of this range used in smart devices.

Major market applications comprise touch panel display, semiconductors, fingerprint display, automotive glazing, lightweight assemblies, medical device, solar mirrors, and others. Based on the end-use industry, the market is broadly classified into electrical & electronics, automotive, biotechnology, renewable energy, building & construction, and others.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under five major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with respective country-level market sizing. The standard definition of “ultra-thin glass” is included in the report for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report discusses and interprets the current trends and future opportunities of the market by delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

Competitive Analysis

SCOTT AG

Corning Incorporated

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd

CSG Holding Co., Ltd

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd

Emerge Glass

Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd

Get Complete research Report Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ultra-thin-glass-market-5939

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) employ a selective body of methods which assist in a scientific and systematic approach to research of the given field of study. Primary methods such as interviews with decision makers of leading competitors in the market have been used along with secondary methods to provide a comprehensive view of the market scenario. Credible sources such as white papers, annual reports, and SEC filings have been used as a part of objective secondary research methods. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been applied to the field of study to provide accurate estimation and validation of the market. Inquisitive and proficient data analysts exhaust every line of research based on pertinent parameters to offer intelligent inputs and a dependable understanding of the market in its entirety.

Analysis Period

Base Year – 2017

Projection Period – From 2018 to 2024

Market Denomination – USD Million

Volume Unit – Million Square Meter

Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

For the scope of research, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global ultra-thin glass market.

Manufacturing Process

Float

Fusion

Down-draw

Thickness

< 0.1 mm

1–0.5 mm

5–1.0 mm

0–1.5 mm

5–2.0 mm

Application

Automotive Glazing

Lightweight Assemblies

Solar Mirror

Fingerprint Display

Medical Device

Touch Panel Display

Semiconductors

Others

End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Renewable energy

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Biotechnology

Others

Region

North America: The U.S., and Canada

Europe: Germany, Italy, Russia, the U.K, France, Germany, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC): China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC

Latin America: Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa (MEA): Turkey, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), North Africa, and Rest of the MEA.

Intended Audience

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Government

End-use Industries

Ultra-thin Glass Manufacturers

Associations

Suppliers and Distributors

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5939