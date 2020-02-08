Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) is a high-strength, ductile material formulated by combining portland cement, silica fume, quartz flour, fine silica sand, high-range water reducer, water, and steel or organic fibers. The material provides compressive strengths up to 29,000 pounds per square inch (psi) and flexural strengths up to 7,000 psi.

Scope of the Report:

The global market value of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market was estimated to be around $ 986.95 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.92% between 2017 and 2023. The high demand for the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) across the housing and infrastructure industry will increase the overall Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) consumption.

SIFCON Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) and accounted for 39.25% of total market volume in 2017. RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete) Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) followed, which accounted for 36.61% of total market volume in 2017.

The worldwide market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 1470 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lafarge

Sika AG

Densit

Gulf Precast Concrete

TAKTL

CeEntek Pte Ltd.

RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

ELO Beton

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SIFCON

RPC

Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Roads & Bridge Construction

Building Construction

Military Construction

Anti-detonating Construction

Others

