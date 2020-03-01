Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global market value of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market was estimated to be around $ 986.95 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.92% between 2017 and 2023. The high demand for the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) across the housing and infrastructure industry will increase the overall Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) consumption.

SIFCON Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) and accounted for 39.25% of total market volume in 2017. RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete) Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) followed, which accounted for 36.61% of total market volume in 2017.

The worldwide market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 1470 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.