Ultra Fine Copper Powder Market Services & Key Applications 2025

In the last several years, global market of Ultra Fine Copper Powder developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 5.8%. In 2016, global revenue of Ultra Fine Copper Powder is nearly 300 M USD; the actual production is about 4000MT.

Ultra Fine copper powder is refers to the small copper particle size ranged from 10-9 to 10-6 m, including nano copper particles and micro copper particles, and the proportion of micro Copper Particles Powder in 2016 is about 96%.

It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 54.4% of the Ultra Fine copper powder market is electronic industry, 19.7% is chemical industry, 13.6% is mechanical industry, and 4.65% is Pharmaceutical Industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Ultra Fine copper powder. So, Ultra Fine copper powder has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Ultra Fine Copper Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ultra Fine Copper Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ultra Fine Copper Powder Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value): GGP Metalpowder, Mitsui Kinzoku, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Gripm, Nippon Atomized Metal Powders, Jinchuan Group, Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder, Hebei Hengshui Ruenze, Hefei Quantum Quelle, Haotian nano, Join M, Shenzhen Nonfemet, DOWA, Ningbo Guangbo, Suzhou Canfuo Nanotechnology, Shanghai CNPC Powder Material, Kun Shan Detai Metal, Nanjing Emperor Nano Material, Tongling Guochuan

Goal Audience of Ultra Fine Copper Powder Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market: Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters; Company / Potential Investors; Association and government bodies.

Based on end users/applications, Ultra Fine Copper Powder market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into: Electronic Industry, Chemical Industry, Mechanical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

Based on Product Type, Ultra Fine Copper Powder market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers: Nano Copper Particles Powder, Micro Copper Particles Powder

