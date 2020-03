Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Market Size and Share to See Modest Growth Through 2022

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Industry’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2016-2022.

Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is a form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) which is caused due to inflammation of the rectum and the colon. It is a weakening and a chronic disease i.e. it is a disease that does not has a permanent cure. The only remedy is to achieve the remission and to maintain the remission to avoid the flare-ups again.

Brief information about the disease:

Affected age group: There is no certain age group as such but it is mostly found in the people between the age group of 15-35 years and beyond 60 years of age.

Causes:

Hereditary

Weak immunity

Influence of western lifestyle and other environmental factors.

Remedy:

The remedy can be achieved in 2 ways:

Medication

Surgery (if not cured by medication).

Patients:

Ulcerative Colitis begins with the rectum and can spread up to the colon.

Ulcerative Proctitis – Disease in the rectum. The chances to spread up to the colon is 10%-30%.

About 10% to 40% of the people having Ulcerative Colitis have to go through surgery where the colon is removed permanently. The surgery is of 2 types:

i. J-pouch surgery- in this the last part of the small intestine (ileum) is made as a pouch which acts as a rectum and is attached to the anus.

ii. Ileostomy- a portion of the intestine is brought out from the abdomen and an external pouch is used to collect waste. Done when J-pouch doesn’t work.

Colon Cancer- About 5% of the people having UC are affected by colon cancer. This usually takes place after 8-10 years of active disease due to continual inflammation of the colon.

Medications used to manage ulcerative colitis typically cost $20-$900 or more, depending on the type and dose of drug needed, whereas surgery in which the colon and rectum are removed is] found out to have the mean cost of around $39,309.

Market Dynamics:

There are various factors that drive the growth of the Ulcerative Colitis market such as,

High prevalence of the disease

Healthcare infrastructural advancements

Expansion of drug development sector

Government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities through favorable insurance schemes.

These factors are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Market Growth:

The market shows a steady growth at a CAGR of approximately 7%.According to CDC, the worldwide incidence of ulcerative colitis is between 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 persons per year. The recurrence of the disease’s symptoms is also high. According to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, about 30% of the people in remission are expected to suffer from the disease flare-up in the future following the treatment and remission. It is being found out that Nicotine is a favorable element to deal with UC and that it reduces flare-ups, but nicotine has a negative influence on the other parts of the body. Therefore, there is an opportunity to make drugs in which Nicotine can be introduced directly to the colon.

Segments:

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market is segmented on the basis of types and medication. Based on procedures, the market is segmented into ulcerative proctitis, proctosigmoiditis, left-sided colitis, pancolitis or universal colitis, and fulminant colitis. Further on the basis of medication, the market is classified as 5-aminosalicylates, steroids, purine analogs, immunomodulators, and biologics.

Key Players:

Major players are Allergan, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ferring B.V.

