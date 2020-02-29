UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Shares, Consumer Data and Future Outlook during 2019-2024

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “UK Small Kitchen Appliances, 2019-2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the UK Small Kitchen with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, and market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the UK Small Kitchen on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.
The whole supply chain of UK Small Kitchen has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of UK Small Kitchen, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.
UK Small Kitchen Appliances, 2019-2024
Summary
“UK Small Kitchen Appliances, 2019-2024”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Small Kitchen Appliances market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on kettles & hot beverage makers, electrical kitchen gadgets, toasters & sandwich makers, small table top cooking appliances and food preparation appliances. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK Small Kitchen Appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
After a difficult time following the declining popularity of the Nutribullet, the small kitchen appliances market is now on the road to recovery with the market set to return to the peakreached in 2015, within the next two years.
Scope
– Online penetration within small kitchen appliances is lower than that of the overall electricals market, with online spend driven by big ticket categories such as major kitchen appliances.
– There is stiff competition among the three leading retailers with only 1.1 percentage points between the market leader Argos and third place retailer Dixons Carphone, in terms of SKA market share.
– Penetration of SKA is highest among new home owners with 25-34 year olds possessing the highest penetration across all small kitchen appliances categories.
Reasons to buy
– Learn how new home owners are driving purchases in the small kitchen appliances market to better target this demographic with design-led products
– Identify opportunities for own-brand expansion and which brands to stock with our brand conversion data to see what brands should be stocked to appeal to shoppers
– Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers in small kitchen appliances in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and remain competitve in the market.
Table of Contents
SUMMARY
Overall summary
ISSUES & STRATEGIES
Focus on emerging design trends in SKA
Demonstrations vital online & instore to encourage spend
SKA items on work surfaces are more than just functional
THE MARKET
Market size & growth – total market
Market size & growth – kettles & hot drink makers
Market size & growth – electrical kitchen gadgets
Market size & growth – toasters & sandwich makers
Market size & growth – small table top cooking appliances
Market size & growth – food preparation appliances
Category growth & size: 2019-2021
Online sales penetration
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Retailer prospects to 2020
Retailer shares
Argos
Amazon
Dixons Carphone
Tesco
Shop Direct
ASDA
Other retailers
THE CONSUMER
Consumer headlines
Who
Why
Where
Background
FURTHER DETAILS
Methodology
Market sizing
Appendix
Continued………[email protected]#
