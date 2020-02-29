UK Mother’s Day, Retail Occasion Series, Major Players, Mail trends, Consumer Attitudes and Retailer selection 2019

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the UK Mother’s Day. This study is titled “UK Mother’s Day, 2019”, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period 2019.

Summary

“UK Mother’s Day, 2019”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Mother’s Day. The report analyses the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Late promotion of Mother’s Day by retailers influenced a fall in retail penetration from 61.7% in 2018 to 59.5% as retailers left less time to persuade more shoppers to purchase for the occasion.

Scope

– Fewer consumers made Mother’s Day purchases in 2019, instead favoring quality family time despite 83.9% believing that Mother’s Day is an important occasion.

– Low price is the most significant driver of retailer choice for Mother’s Day food & drink purchases, aiding Tesco and ASDA’s domination over competitor Sainsbury’s.

– Overall card & gift wrap penetration fell, influenced by factors such as cards being increasingly perceived as a token, a lack of willingness to spend on disposable items, and growing concerns surrounding the environmental impacts of cards & wrap.

Reasons to buy

– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within Mother’s Day shopping are most important, to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.

– Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential for the occasion.

– Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers, such as Tesco and Marks & Spencer, for the Mother’s Day occasion in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise market share.

Table of Contents

THE KEY FINDINGS

Late promotion of Mother’s Day by retailers influenced fall in penetration

Mother’s Day spending takes a hit as consumer confidence remains low in 2019

Consumer desire for low prices and convenience leads to the popularity of supermarkets

Trend insight – stores

Trend insight – online

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Financial spending

Mother’s Day spending

Who shoppers bought for

Mother’s Day activities

Dining out choices

Dining in choices

Mother’s Day statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings – grocers

Retailer ratings – non-food retailers

FOOD & DRINK

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Spending

Buying dynamics

GIFTS

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

CARDS & GIFT WRAP

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

METHODOLOGY

Technical details: consumer survey work

