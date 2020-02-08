Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “UC 2 0 System Integration Market: Increasing Demand and Future Potential of Market 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Enterprises focus on integrating their real-time communication tools such as text messaging, video conferencing, voice messaging, and other mobility features in their products to leverage the advancements in communication technology. The widespread implementation of unified communication has made business communication fast and has improved the business productivity.

Usage of on-premises infrastructure for integrating business communication is the standard practice. However, there is a growth in the traction for cloud-based unified communication and collaboration among large enterprises because of its inherent benefits such as cost reduction, improved scalability, and enhanced efficiency.

Improvements in communications bandwidth, rise of third-platform services, and increased need for collaboration are the major drivers, especially for developed economies. Major technological developments such as VoIP, VoLTE and session initiation protocol have enhanced the customer experience by providing improvement in quality of service.

In 2018, the global UC 2 0 System Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global UC 2 0 System Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the UC 2 0 System Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Genband

Microsoft

Mitel

NEC

Unify

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Telephony

Conferencing

Email and Messaging

Collaboration Applications

Contact Centers

CEBP

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

