UAV Drones Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

UAV Drones Market:

Executive Summary

Global UAV Drones Market valued approximately USD 16.38 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.34% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The UAV Drones Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A drone is a flying robot that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously through software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS. In the recent past, UAVs were most often associated with the military, where they were used initially for anti-aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering and then, more controversially, as weapons platforms. Increasing investments in research & development activities, rising government initiatives, rising adoption in commercial sectors and recent technological advancements in unmanned aerial vehicle drones are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption for military purpose and increased defense budgets of emerging economies are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, absence of defined legal regulations in several countries and limited availability of skilled professionals are the factor that limiting the market growth of UAV Drones during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global UAV Drones Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing usage of UAVs border & maritime surveillance activities in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global UAV Drones market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand from military & defense sector across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

3D Robotics Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Air ware

DJI

Drone Deploy

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parrot SA

Precision Hawk Inc.

Sensefly SA

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Wing

Multi Rotor

Single Rotor

Hybrid

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Military & Defense

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Personal

Agriculture

Industrial

Law Enforcement

Construction

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global UAV Drones Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

