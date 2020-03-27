U.S. Steel Tubing Market Is Estimated to Witness Expansion with a High CAGR throughout the Forecast Period 2017-2025 Global Industry Growth Analysis By Technology, Size, Share And Top Key Players

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘U.S. Steel Tubing Market’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2017-2025.

U.S. Steel Tubing Market marked a growth of 2.0% in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.0% and is likely to garner USD 7,018.9 Million by the end of 2025. Factors responsible for the increasing usage of steel tubing are designing flexibility, durability, quality and low corrosion. Steel also provide better efficiency and can easily be fabricated and formed into different sizes.

The demand for steel tubing is increasing in U.S. as steel is cost effective in comparison to other materials for the long span of time. Steel offers long-term durability which lowers the replacement and improves insurance costs. Steel is 100% recyclable and has low impact rate on the environment which is further expected to increase the growth of steel tubing market over the forecast period in U.S. region.

Further, the market of U.S. steel tubing is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.1% in 2025 as compared to the previous year. Growing demand for steel in building and construction industry is expected to spur the growth of U.S. steel tubing market over the forecast period.

U.S. steel tubing market is segmented by type into seamless steel pipe and welded steel pipe. Welded steel pipe segment accounted for USD 3,480.7 Million in 2017. Further, U.S. welded steel pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of welded steel pipe in U.S. is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.4% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

U.S. steel tubing market is segmented by diameter into 60-120 mm, 121-180 mm and 181-245 mm. The market of 60-120 mm in U.S. is projected to garner USD 2,933.9 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 2,244.0 Million in 2017. U.S. 60-120 mm steel tubing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of 60-120 mm steel tubing in U.S. is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.6% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

U.S. steel tubing market is segmented by coating type into fusion bonded epoxy coating and Non-Coated and Other Coating type. Fusion bonded epoxy coating segment accounted for USD 1,801.9 Million in 2017. The market of fusion bonded epoxy coating in U.S. is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.5% in 2025 as compared to previous year. Moreover, fusion bonded epoxy coating segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Further, the market of Non-coated and Other Coating type segment in U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period.

Further, the U.S. steel tubing market is segmented by coating usage into anti-corrosion and non-anti corrosion. The market of anti-corrosion in U.S. is projected to garner USD 2,639.9 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 2,021.5 Million in 2017. Moreover, anti-corrosion segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Moreover, the market of anti-corrosion steel tubing in U.S. is anticipated to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.6% in 2025 as compared to previous year. Anti-corrosion is further sub-segmented into external anti-corrosion and internal anti-corrosion. External anti-corrosion segment in U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period and expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.8% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Nucor Corporation and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation are some of the prominent players in the U.S steel tubing market.

