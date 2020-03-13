U.S. Dietary Supplements Market Share, Gross Margin, Sales, Sales, Consumption, Top Key Players and Rapid Growth and Fast Forward Research

Market Overview

Dietary Supplements offer specific specialty nutrients as per specific consumer needs. They are consumed to improve or maintain health to reduce the risk of various diseases including cancer and various cardiovascular diseases. The growing trend of preventive healthcare in the US has provided a push to the US dietary supplements market. Market Research Future (MRFR) has thoroughly studied the trends and patterns governing the US dietary supplements market over the forecast period of 2017-2023 in an in-depth study. MRFR projects that the US dietary supplements market is set to capture a CAGR of 7.95% over the forecast period.

The level of health awareness among Americans is considerably high. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) promotes the intake of nutrient-dense foods to alleviate the potential dangers of dietary inadequacy. The usage of dietary supplements remains a widespread phenomenon which has been linked to the notion of good health and well-being in the US. Dietary choices and nutrient intake in the US are influenced by income and are a key indicator of market growth. High disposable income in the US spurs the demand for dietary supplements. In addition, the surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases has further paved the way for the expansion of the US dietary supplement market. Additionally, the aged demographic is gradually increasing in the US who are reliant on dietary supplements to compensate for their nutrient deficiencies. Fast-Paced lifestyle and diet imbalance in the region have further induced demand for dietary supplements. Moreover, convenience is a key selling proposition for the market.

The market players in the region have adopted a personalized nutrition strategy to tap a wider consumer base. Product innovation, subscription schemes, customization, and product launches with novel flavors and ingredients are included among growth strategies adopted by market players. Furthermore, the entry of many new startups in the US dietary supplements market is likely to provide a push to the market.

Presence of strong online channels which provide valuable information related to health and wellness coupled with increased product visibility purveyed by vigorous marketing and promotional strategies by key players have also created a positive tone for the development of the US dietary supplements market. On the contrary, the growth of the US dietary supplements market might be constrained by safety concerns surrounding dietary supplements and spurious products.

The US Dietary Supplements Market is marked with the presence of a multitude of players. The players are in the region are concentrating on increasing their foothold in the region by the adoption of various strategies. New product launch and product differentiation remain key focus points. The players are also competing based on Price, Quality and Variety to gain an edge over the market.

Industry Updates

April 2019 – Fidia Pharma USA Inc., announced that it is venturing into the dietary supplements market with the launch of CartiJoint FORTE, a dietary supplement that supports joint health and mobility with antioxidant activity in a daily dose.

Segmentation

The US Dietary Supplements Market has been segmented based on Category, Application, Gender, Dosage Form and End-User.

By category, the US Dietary Supplements Market has been segmented into vitamins, herbs & botanicals, sports supplements, meal supplements, minerals and other. The vitamins segment is the largest segment which is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period.

By application, the US Dietary Supplements Market has been segmented into lifestyle diseases, inherited diseases, genetic predispositions and others.

By gender, the US Dietary Supplements Market has been segmented into female and male. Both the male and female segments include varied demographics and have been categorized as 55 + age group, 35-54 age group, 19-34 age group, and 0-18 age group. The female segment is leading the market and is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 8.45% over the forecast period.

By dosage form, the US dietary supplements market has been segmented into tablets, capsules, powder, liquids, soft gels and others. The tablets segment is dominating the market and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.44% over the forecast period.

By end user, the US dietary supplements market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, and others.