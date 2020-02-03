U.K Insect Repellent Market Expanding the Opportunity to US$100.0 Mn by End of 2024

The UK insect repellent market is extremely consolidated with the top four companies within the market accounting for a massive 60% of the total market in 2016. The names of these four leading companies within the UK insect repellent market are: Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, DuPont, and S. C. Johnson & Son. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), these leading players are adopting the strategy of expanding their market shares by concentrating on the innovation as well as advancements in their offerings. The players are also taking initiatives to improve and upgrade their current or existing product offerings so as to gain customer loyalty. It is anticipated that the competition will intensify with each passing year.

According to TMR, the insect repellents market in the U.K. will expand at a 4.90% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 and rise from US$66.4 mn in 2016 to US$100 mn by 2025. Among the two different types of product type which are non-body worn repellents and body worn repellents, it is the non-body worn insect repellents which is leading on account of the high demand for mats, sheets, coils, electric vaporizers, aerosols, and liquid vaporizers.

These products are in demand on account of their efficacy in protecting humans from dangerous insect-borne diseases such as, malaria, dengue, and yellow fever.

Body-borne Insect Repellents Gaining Popularity with Increasing Realization about their High Safety

The body borne insect repellent products will witness a robust growth in the forecast period on account of the growing awareness among consumers regarding the safety of these products since they are mostly made up of natural ingredients such as eucalyptus oil and citronella oil. Thus, they have minimal toxicity levels and do not have any side effects when applied to the skin. “Body borne insect repellent sprays are also manufactured from natural raw materials and are considered safe for children,” said a TMR analyst.

On the basis of composition, it is anticipated that the demand for malathion based repellents as well as pyrethrin-based mosquito repellents is considerably high in the UK. Consumers are also increasingly purchasing plant oil based repellents and oil based repellents including lemon and eucalyptus.

Focus on Manufacturing Insect Repellents With Natural Ingredients

One of the key factors pushing the demand for insect repellents in the UK is the fear of infectious disease caused due to insects. The efforts taken by manufacturers in terms of manufacturing innovative and new insecticides which are made up of natural ingredients will also give a significant boost to the growth of the UK insect repellent market. Manufacturers are taking much efforts to invest their money and time in research and development so as to come up with safer and a natural product rather than synthetic products which can be harmful in the long run.

Conceal Mosquito Repellents More Popular

Companies operating in the insect repellent market are manufacturing candles that conceal mosquito repellents instead of standard mosquito repellent candles which are made from citronella. The insect repellent candles made from citronella are not as effective as the conceal mosquito repellents made from natural ingredients. The market is however restrained by stringent regulations with regards to the use of chemicals.