U.A.E. Facility Management Market to Reach $23,882.3 Million by 2024 | Top Key Players are: Emrill Services LLC, imdaad, Farnek Services LLC, Cofely Besix Facility Management, Al Shirawi Facilities Management, Etisalat Facilities Management L.L.C., Transguard Group, Blue Diamond Facility Management Services, Reliance Facilities Management Ltd., Deyaar Development PJSC

The U.A.E. facility management market is estimated to attain a size of $13,577.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $23,882.3 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2024. The growing application of facility management in commercial buildings, residential construction projects, infrastructure projects, and industrial projects is driving the growth of the facility management market in the country.

The growth of the facility management market is mainly driven by the expansion of tourism industry and increase in investment in the construction sector. Facility management refers to professional services covering multiple disciplines, in a bid to ensure functionality of the built structures through the integration of people, place, process, and technology. In brief, these are support services provided to the companies, such as cleaning, security, catering, support services, and others.

On the basis of service, the U.A.E. facility management market is segmented into property services, cleaning services, security services, catering services, support services, environment management services, and other services (including reception, staffing, utility management, furniture supplies, and contract management). Property services are further categorised HVAC maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and others (including sales and leasing, maintaining properties, advertise rental properties, space planning and design, asset management).

Commercial sector is the largest end user with an estimated contribution of more than 35.0% in the U.A.E. facility management market in 2018. The demand for facility management is growing in the commercial sector, owing to increase in awareness among end users to optimize expenditure on commercial building management. During the forecast period, the facility management market will witness fastest growth in commercial uses.

Based on type, the U.A.E. facility management market is categorised into hard services, soft services, and others (including catering services, vehicle fleet management, environmental management, space management, and utility management). Hard services are estimated to account for the largest share in the Saudi Arabian facility management market 2018.

