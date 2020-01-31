Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Therapeutics in South-East Asia Market In Depth Analysis By Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, LG Life Sciences and JW Pharmaceutical” to its huge collection of research reports.



Diabetes mellitus is a group of metabolic diseases characterized by chronic hyperglycemia – high blood glucose levels – that results from defects in insulin secretion, insulin action, or a combination of these. Chronic hyperglycemia is associated with the long-term damage, dysfunction and failure of multiple organs including the eyes, kidneys, nerves, heart and blood vessels. Prevalence of the disease has risen rapidly in recent decades in the assessed South-East Asia countries, primarily as a result of rising obesity, a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). This has resulted in a large and competitive market landscape, with a number of drugs vying for various market segments across multiple lines of therapy.

T2DM treatment has been revolutionized in the past decade, especially with the increased use of new therapies. The marketed products landscape comprises a wide range of treatment options, including biguanide (metformin), sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, GLP-1 receptor agonist, DPP-4 inhibitor, SGLT-2 inhibitor, and insulin therapies. Nevertheless, significant unmet need remains for products that can offer better glycemic control, as well as the prevention and cure of diabetic complications, such as diabetic nephropathy, retinopathy, and cardiovascular disease.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1354596

Scope

The current T2DM market in South-East Asia contains novel products, including Jardiance, a SGLT-2 inhibitor; Victoza, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; and Januvia, a DPP-4 inhibitor.

What are the competitive advantages of the existing novel drugs?

There are over 609 active pipeline molecules, with most of the late-stage investigational drug candidates featuring improved dosing regimens and administration routes compared with currently marketed products and combination therapies.

Which classes of novel drugs are most prominent in the pipeline?

Is there potential for pipeline molecules to address unmet needs within the T2DM market?

Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/type-2-diabetes-mellitus-therapeutics-in-southeast-asia-markets-to-2023-increasing-usage-of-newer-therapies-and-expanding-treatment-population-to-encourage-robust-growth-report.html/toc

Analysis of clinical trials since 2006 identified that the failure rates of T2DM molecules were highest in Phase III, at 62.1%, with the overall attrition rate for T2DM standing at 88.3%.

How do failure rates vary by product stage of development, molecule type, and mechanism of action?

How do other factors, such as average trial duration and trial size, influence the costs and risks associated with product development?

Over the 2016-2023 forecast period, the T2DM therapeutics market in South-East Asia is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 6.3%, from $1.92 billion to over $2.96 billion.

Which markets make the most significant contribution to the regional market size?

What are the epidemiology trends in these markets?

Will new market entrants lead to substantial changes in annual therapy costs?

How will different treatment usage patterns impact growth in the eight assessed South-East Asia markets?

Rising T2DM prevalence and the uptake of newer therapies will lead to significant market growth over the forecast period, despite generic sales erosion resulting from patent expirations.

Will patent expirations or emerging pipeline molecules threaten the commercial success of existing drugs?

Reasons to buy