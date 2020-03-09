Twist Up Stick Container Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Future Market Insights

Packaging is becoming an important aspect of modern lifestyle which help to protect and preserve the product from any harm such as leakage or damage during transportation and storage. Due to the growing and sustainable lifestyle, consumer is showing their interest towards the use of convenient product wherein, packaging plays an important role. Beauty and healthcare products require an effective packaging solution which does not contaminate or damage the product. Moreover, for these products, primary packaging is a vital component. Therefore, manufacturers have an unprecedented opportunity to position their product along with strong packaging solution. Twist up stick container is a type of primary packaging solution that is specifically for cosmetics & healthcare industry and ideal for stick products. Twist up stick container is equipped with propel/repel mechanism that helps in popping out the product. It requires pouring a hot solution which gets solidifies and applicable for use. The solution requires a compatibility testing because the too hot solution can wrap the plastic and damage the mechanism. Moreover, these twist up stick container provides screen printing, offset printing, hot stamping, matte and frost that help the manufacturer and retailers to advertise and promote the product more efficiently. Apart from its primary solution for packaging, these containers are also applicable for sample testing or promotional activity. This in turn is anticipated to propel the demand for twist up stick container market in near future.

Twist Up Stick Container Market- Market Segmentation:

The global twist up stick container market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type and end use type. On the basis of product type, global twist up stick container market is segmented into oval twist up stick container and round twist up container. Furthermore, these product type are further segmented into natural container and white container. On the basis of material type, global twist up stick container market is segmented into polymer, metal and glass, wherein polymer is expected to contribute highest market share in the consumption of global twist up stick container. Adding to this, polymer in twist up stick container market is further segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), Acrylic and polyethylene (PE). On the basis of end use, global twist up stick container market is segmented into cosmetics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals in which cosmetics is expected to account for more than half of the market share in the global twist up stick container market

Twist Up Stick Container Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors towards the growth of global twist up stick container market is the increasing disposable income of the middle income group and the inclination of high net worth individual towards the use of premium product. Moreover, the rising urbanization which results in the rise of working individual and fast paced lifestyle has led to the increase in the demand of twist up stick container among manufacturer. Another important aspect towards the growth of global twist up stick container market is the ease of availability due to the rise of retail sector in terms of supermarket, hypermarket and e-commerce. In addition to this, the convenient feature of using the twist up stick container is expected to be the other reason towards the growth of global twist up stick container. However, the high packaging cost of glass based twist up stick container is expected to be the obstructing factor towards the growth of global twist up stick container market. Moreover, another significant reason that is hampering the growth of global twist up stick container market is the consumer inclination towards conventional form of packaging such as twist cap jars for balm & foundation, spray or airless dispenser for the packaging of deodorants, etc. Furthermore, push up tubes or containers are also expected to hinder the growth global twist up stick container market as these tubes or containers are capable of packing the same type of solution that twist up stick container pack.

Twist Up Stick Container Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global twist up stick container market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global Twist Up Stick Container Market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2026. North America is expected to be the biggest contributor in terms of value and volume in the global twist up stick container market due to the increased disposable income along with the rising working population and their high living standard. Moreover, the rise of retail sector in India and China is expected to account for largest market volume share of twist up stick container market in Asia-Pacific and expected to be a lucrative region towards the growth of global twist up stick container market. Rest of the region is anticipated to show a steady growth in twist up stick container market.

Twist Up Stick Container Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the twist up stick container market are Sheer Treasures Company, Majestic Mountain Sage Inc., Attop Packaging Inc., Wormser Corporation, Bramble Berry Inc., Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Voyageur Soap & Candle Company Ltd, Bossgoo Co. Ltd, EASTAR COSMETICS PACKAGING and Dormex Containers Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.