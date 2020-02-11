” Twin Pouch Packaging Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2027 ” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Pouches are flexible containers usually used to store product and are one of the most widely merchandised commodities across the globe. One of such is the twin pouch which is largely used in flexible packaging industry. Twin Pouch has consist of two compartments which are co-joined with a center perforation for easy tear and thus aiming to provide handiness to the consumers while preparing for meals at home.

Also, center perforation between two compartments helps in prevention of packed products from getting in contact with each other as well as exposure to external factors such as moisture. Twin pouch is a reliable, simple and economical packaging solution readily available across in various formats such as stand-up twin pouches, multi-sealed twin pouches. Excellent resistance from internal as well as external factors provide a long shelf life is leading consumer’s to opt for twin pouches. Customization of twin pouches in terms of design, space, and capacity can boost the global market over the forecast period.

Twin Pouch Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

With an increased inclination of customers towards lightweight, flexible and convenient packaging, there has been a substantial growth in demand for twin pouches packaging from the manufacturers end. Rise in dependency on packed ready to cook food due to varying lifestyle has mobilized the flexible packaging chain to match as per product offerings. Twin pouches are available in back-seal, bottom-seal and top-seal thus offering larger space for products with less amount of film been used thus powering the growth of twin pouch packaging market. Also, there has been a significant increase in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets and superstores. Thus, the global twin pouch packaging market is estimated to witness steady market growth over the forecast period. On the contrary, raw-materials such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene, polyethylene, etc. required for manufacturing of pouches usually suffer cost-fluctuations generating ambiguity in production and thus hindering the growth of twin pouch packaging market.

Twin Pouch Packaging Market: Segmentation

The twin pouch packaging market is segmented as follows

On the basis of material used, the twin pouch packaging market is segmented into:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Biaxial oriented polypropylene film (BOPP)

Others

On the basis of applications, the twin pouch packaging market is segmented into:

Food and beverages

Agriculture

FMCG

Healthcare

Veterinary

Twin Pouch Packaging Market: Segmentation Overview

Twin pouches made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material type segment are anticipated to drive the growth of twin pouch packaging market. Also, in terms of end use application, ready-to-cook food packaging, consumer goods and cosmetics are expected to a propel the demand for twin pouches over the forecast period.

Twin Pouch Packaging Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the twin pouch packaging market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is supposed to be comparatively high as compared to other regions across the globe due to increasing inclination of consumers towards convenient and attractive packaging in the regions. Twin pouches packaging market in the fast-developing nations such as China and India are estimated to witness robust revenue growth and trend to continue over the forecast period. Production of polymers such as polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate used in manufacturing in flexible pouches is highest in North America and Europe region. Additionally, the growing food & beverages industry is expected to create latent opportunity for twin pouch packaging market over the forecast period. Also, Middle-East and Africa region are projected to witness positive growth in twin pouch packaging market due to swing in preference of customers towards novel forms of packaging thus fueling the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Twin Pouch Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in the twin pouch packaging market are SN Maschinenbau GmbH, Amcor Limited, Swiss Pac Pvt Ltd, Macwell Group, Anzu Technology LLC.

