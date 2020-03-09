Twin Neck Bottles Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2028

Twin Neck Bottles Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

Twin neck bottle is an effective solution for the packaging of variety of liquid products in the pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, and other industries. The bottle is also known as double neck or bettix twin neck bottle. It is very useful packaging product to pour any liquid product in a predefined amount. Its unique design and the dispensing system make it ideal storage and pouring solution for drugs in the pharmaceutical industry. The bottles could be made up of different thermoplastic materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, PET and others. The design of bottles is made such that it is helpful in eliminating traditional two-hand pouring or filling of any liquid. This type of bottles possesses high impact resistance, chemical resistance, and rigidity. It is very useful for the variety of tasks such as handling solutions in lab, liquids in kitchen, industrial liquid storage, etc. Its design is very simple and easy to manufacture through the bottle blowing process. Some of the global companies offer twin neck bottles to their customers in different end-use industries. Twin neck bottles are available in variety of shapes and sizes from 4 OZ to more than 2 liters. Also, some of the common neck finishes of the twin neck bottles are 20-400, 24-410, 28-410, 28-400, and 38-400.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8053

Twin Neck Bottles Market: Market Dynamics

Demand for twin neck bottles is expected to increase at a good CAGR value throughout the forecast period due to the growing consumer orientation towards more technological advanced packaging products. Twin neck bottles are highly efficient and offer numerous advantages for liquid storage in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. These bottles are increasingly gaining popularity due to their metered dosing and ability to protect stored liquids from surrounding gases and air. Twin neck bottles manufacturing companies are also focusing to innovate their existing product portfolio to gain competitive edge in the market. However, the twin neck bottles are also finding its new applications in the automotive industry which would further boost the demand for these bottles in next 5 years. Some of the restraints observed in the market is the availability of alternative packaging products such as single neck bottles and increasing regulations on the use of plastic bottles globally. Widespread application of these bottles in the pharmaceutical industry will create enormous growth opportunities in the global market. It is very useful for unit dosing of the drugs and prevents spillage or loss of liquid.

Twin Neck Bottles Market: Market Segmentation:

Twin Neck Bottles Market Segmentation: By Material Type

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Twin Neck Bottles Market Segmentation: By Bottle Capacity

Up to 100 ml

100 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

More than 1000 ml

Twin Neck Bottles Market Segmentation: By End Use

Food

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Pesticides and Insecticides

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Twin Neck Bottles Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Twin Neck Bottles market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Twin neck bottles market has witnessed strong growth in the North America and European region due to high adoption rate of brand owners and consumers toward new and technologically advanced packaging products. Countries expected to project highest growth opportunities in the global twin neck bottles market are Germany, U.S., China, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Spain. The demand will continue to grow at a good CAGR value during the next decade. However, the twin neck bottles market is expected to witness steady growth in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region. Among both of these regions, India, China, and Brazil offer high growth opportunities in the market due to good presence of pharmaceutical market in these countries. MEA and Japan also offer untapped growth potential in the global twin neck bottles market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8053

Twin Neck Bottles Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Twin Neck Bottles market are Bettix Ltd., Berlin Packaging, Silgan Plastics Corporation, Kaufman Container Company, Richmond Containers CTP Ltd., IGH Holdings, Inc., Charles Tennant & Company Ltd., Hangzhou Glory Industry Co., Ltd., Richards Packaging, Inc., Bharat Propack Private Limited, O.Berk Company, LLC, Silverlock & Co. Pty Ltd., and Hebei ShengXiang Package Materials Co., Ltd.