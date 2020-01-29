Turntables Market makes it a Booming industry according to following research report: 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Turntables Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 165 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A turntable is the circular rotating platform of a phonograph (a.k.a. record player, gramophone, turntable, etc.), a device for playing sound recordings. The phonograph is a device invented in 1877 for the mechanical recording and reproduction of sound. In its later forms it is also called a gramophone (as a trademark since 1887, as a generic name since c. 1900). The sound vibration waveforms are recorded as corresponding physical deviations of a spiral groove engraved, etched, incised, or impressed into the surface of a rotating cylinder or disc, called a “record”. To recreate the sound, the surface is similarly rotated while a playback stylus traces the groove and is therefore vibrated by it, very faintly reproducing the recorded sound. In early acoustic phonographs, the stylus vibrated a diaphragm which produced sound waves which were coupled to the open air through a flaring horn, or directly to the listener’s ears through stethoscope-type earphones.

The disc phonograph record was the dominant audio recording format throughout most of the 20th century. From the mid-1980s on, phonograph use on a standard record player declined sharply because of the rise of the cassette tape, compact disc and other digital recording formats. Records are still a favorite format for some audiophiles and DJs. Vinyl records are still used by some DJs and musicians in their concert performances. Musicians continue to release their recordings on vinyl records. The original recordings of musicians are sometimes re-issued on vinyl.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about oral health care, increasing disposable income in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing product availability.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 1-2 percent price erosion.

According to this study, over the next five years the Turntables market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Turntables business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Turntables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Turntables value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pro-ject

Crosley

Audio-Technica

Sony

Teac

Denon

Thorens

Panasonic

Rega

VPI Nomad

JR Transrotor

Stanton

Numark

Music Hall

Ion

Akai

Clearaudio

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Direct-drive Turntable

Belt-drive Turntable

Idler-wheel Turntable

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Entertainment

Bar and Music Club

Music Production

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Turntables consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Turntables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Turntables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Turntables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Turntables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

