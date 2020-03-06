Turning Tools Market 2019 Receives Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands: 6.9% CAGR Through 2023

Global Turning Tools Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Turning Tools Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Turning Tools Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Product Type (Boring, Inserts and others), and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023



The Global Turning Tools Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6.9% during the period 2016 to 2022.

The key players of turning tools market are Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company (U.S.), Sandvik Group (Sweden), Mikron Tool SA Agno (Switzerland), NTK Cutting Tools (Japan), WNT Tools India Pvt Ltd. (India), Kennametal Foundation (U.S.), Hanjiang Tool Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Tool Works Co.,Ltd. (China), Union Tool Corporation (Japan) and ISCAR LTD. (Israel).

Market Highlights:

Turning tool is very important part of manufacturing and industrial operations. Turning tools consist of a replaceable insert in its body, and the insert can vary, based on shape, material, geometry, and coating. It is used in automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, agricultural machinery, and other similar industries. Increasing construction activities across the globe driving the growth of the market. However, rise in popularity of electrical discharge and electrochemical machining is the factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global turning tools market, tracking one market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global turning tools market by its product type, and region.

By Product Type

Boring

Inserts

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of product type, global turning tools market is segmented into boring, inserts and others. Boring type segment dominated the turning tools market. Boring, also called internal turning, is used to increase the inside diameter of a hole. The utilization of boring process in drilling and casting to achieve sizing, straightness, and concentricity will be the major factor driving the growth of this market segment. This segment is expected to grow at a fastest pace during the forecast period. Insert used in turning tools are of different shapes. Round-shaped insert is used to maximize the edge strength whereas the diamond shape insert provides a sharp point to cut fine features or to increase the number of edges. The insert used is generally made of materials such as carbide, although the materials such as ceramic and diamond inserts are used for demanding applications. Inserts segment is expected to contribute significantly during forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global turning tools market. Continuously growing automotive, and manufacturing sector in countries like China and India driving the growth of the market in APAC region. This region is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Automation in automotive and mining industry boost demand of the market in European region.

The report for Global Turning Tools Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions

