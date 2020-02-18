Turmeric Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Turmeric Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Turmeric Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Turmeric or Curcuma longa is a rhizomatous herbaceous perennial plant that belongs to the ginger family, Zingiberaceae. Turmeric as a crop is native to Asia, and it requires temperatures between 68Â°F and 86Â°F and a considerable amount of annual rainfall to thrive. The root of the turmeric plant, also known as rhizome, is valued for its medicinal and culinary properties.

Although the relative market share of organic curcuma longa is small in Europe, demand for certified organic food supplements still continues to grow. Certification for organic spices including curcuma longa powder is essential pre-requisite for marketing the product as organic especially in international markets. Organic certification is preferred by food supplements than for herbal medicine as the later cannot be labelled as organic. Food supplements usually comprises a nominal amount of Curcuma longa extracts and a much higher one of fillers, which do not require any organic certification.

Strong demand for turmeric in European market due to changing health perception is the fuelling factor for the turmeric market in Europe. European consumer are adopting healthier lifestyle. European countries are having a population the overweight issues. Increasing aging population is also triggering the risk of developing joint related health conditions. This is further escalating demand for curcuma longa as an important ingredient in their diet.

The global Turmeric market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Turmeric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turmeric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Earth Expo Company

ITC Spices

Nani Agro Foods

Shah Ratanshi Khimji

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Segment by Type

Unpolished Finger

Polished Finger

Double Polished Finger

Slice Turmeric

Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Turmeric Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Turmeric Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Turmeric Market.

Key Turmeric market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

