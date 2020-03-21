Turkey Fish Meal Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Turkey Fish Meal market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Turkey Fish Meal market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Fish Meal market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Turkey plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Fish Meal development status and future trend in Turkey, focuses on top players in Turkey, also splits Fish Meal by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in Turkey market include

Oceana Group Limited S.A.

Triplenine Group A/S

Empresas Copec S.A.

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Pesquera Hayduk S.A.

Ff Skagen A/S

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Biomega AS

Sardina D.O.O.

Sarma Fish S.A.R.L

Pioneer Fishing Pty Ltd.

Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS

TASA

Omega Protein Corporation

The Scoular Company

Calysta, Inc.

Unibio A/S

Novus International Inc.

Animalfeeds International Corporation

Alpha Atlantique

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Whole Fish Meal

Semi-skimmed Fish Meal

Defatted Fish Meal

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers

Aquaculture

Poultry

Swine

Others

