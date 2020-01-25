Overview Of Turbochargers Market Research Report

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

Turbochargers are useful in helping the automotive industryto meet the norms and standards regarding the emission of exhaust gasses such as CO2, nitrous oxide, and particulate materials from the automobile. Augmentation of the engine with a turbocharger helps in addressing the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles from consumers.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3. : Honeywell, BorgWarner, MHI, IHI, Cummins, Bosch Mahle, Continental, Hunan Tyen, Weifu Tianli, Kangyue, Weifang Fuyuan, Shenlong, Okiya Group, Zhejiang Rongfa, Hunan Rugidove

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3 : Mono Turbo, Twin Turbo,

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4 : Automotive, Engineering Machinery, Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

