Turbocharger Market : Vdynamics, Segments And Supply Demand With Forecast 2025

Enhanced power output, high power to weight ratio, improved efficiency, and reduction in engine weight are some of the key advantages provided by the turbocharger system or device. Turbochargers allow an engine to burn more fuel and air by packing it more into the existing cylinders. The typical boost provided by a turbocharger is between 6 to 8 pounds per square inch (psi).

The turbocharger market can be segmented or categorized based on fuel type, vehicle type, technology type, and by industrial applications. Turbochargers are primarily used in vehicles. Apart from vehicles, they are also used in industries such as mining, off-shore drilling, and off-highway (heavy-duty construction, agricultural). Turbochargers are also employed in the marine industry (commercial speed boats, commercial liners and hovercrafts.), and power generation applications. Thus, turbochargers are generally used wherever there is a need for internal combustion engines.

Increase in demand for high fuel efficiency engines is one of the key drivers of the turbocharger market. Demand for fuel has increased significantly in transportation. A turbocharger device increases the air intake of IC engine, thus reducing the consumption of fuel. Strengthened emission legislation across the globe has also contributed to the expansion of the turbocharger market. The use of turbochargers for convention IC engines ensures complete fuel combustion which reduces harmful emissions.

A key restraint to the turbocharger market is the rise of electric or battery-operated vehicles. BEV (battery electric vehicles) are projected to replace conventional passenger vehicles in the near future, thereby posing a significant limitation to the turbocharger market.