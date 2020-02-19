Turbine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Turbine Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Due to an increase in power generation capacity, a shift towards renewable resources, government subsidies to encourage renewable energy, technological advancements which increased electrical generation and high demand from BRIC nations are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as the cost to manufacture wind turbines and install are restricting the market.

Turbine is any of a variety of devices that change the energy in a stream of fluid into mechanical energy. The conversion is usually accomplished by passing the fluid through a system of stationary passages or vanes that alternate with passages consisting of finlike blades attached to a rotor. By arranging the flow so that a tangential force, or torque, is exerted on the rotor blades, the rotor turns, and work is extracted.

Amongst Product Type, gas turbine is one of the extensively used power generating technologies. Gas turbines are a type of internal combustion (IC) engine in which burning of an air–fuel mixture produces hot gases that spin a turbine to produce power. Production of hot gas occurs during fuel combustion in a gas turbine. It can use a variety of fuels, with natural gas, fuel oils, and synthetic fuels. Combustion occurs continuously in gas turbines, as opposed to reciprocating IC engines, in which combustion occurs intermittently. Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period. In emerging countries such as China and India, factors such as the growth in demand for electricity fuelled by high levels of urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural improvements are expected to spur the demand for turbines.

Some of the key players in global market include GE Steam Turbines, Agtos GmbH, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., ELETTROMECCANICA SALMINI SANTINO, ANDRITZ, Elliott Group, MAN Diesel & Turbo, ANSALDO ENERGIA, Hyundai Heavy Industries–Industrial Pump, GE Renewable Energy, Cornell Pump, Kirloskar, Cryo Star, IREM SPA and GE Gas Turbines.

Product Types Covered:

• Hydraulic Turbine

• Pneumatic Turbine

• Gas Turbine

• Steam Turbine

• Nuclear Turbine

• Wind Turbine

Applications Covered:

• Marine

• Power Generation

• Nuclear

• Aeronautics

• Power Storage

• Mechanical Drive

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

