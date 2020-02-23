Turbine Control Systems Market Future Prospects, Growth Factors, Opportunities, Competition Strategies and Trends by Forecast 2023

Turbine Control Systems Market Research Report by Type (Steam turbine, Gas turbine, and Others), Function (Speed control, Temperature control, Load control, Pressure control, and Others), Component (Software, Controller, Sensors, HMI, and others), and Region–Global Forecast to 2023

Turbine Control Systems Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s new study has highlighted that the global turbine control systems market is projected to expand at 4.73% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 19 Bn by the end of 2023. Investments are likely to flow towards the energy sector across the world which is prognosticated to fuel demand in the turbine control systems market in the foreseeable future.

The growth of the energy sector coupled with rising demand for electricity from renewable energy has intensified the need for the deployment of automation. It is projected to accelerate the adoption of turbine control systems globally in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the demand for efficient systems that boost operational efficiency is another major factor responsible for expediting the growth of the market over the next couple of years.

The market poses potential and is likely to be backed by favorable policies and regulations enforced for the adoption of renewable energy. The huge investments being directed towards renewable energy projects over the world are anticipated to generate more demand for turbine control systems, thus, stimulating market proliferation.

The drive towards the reduction of carbon footprints has propelled the acceptance of renewable energy. It has created awareness among the population about the effects of greener energy on the environment, which is projected to accelerate revenue creation for market participants. However, these systems require significant amounts of initial costs which are poised to hamper the pace of market expansion across the review period.

Companies Covered

Some of the key players operating in the global turbine control systems market include ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Woodward, Inc (US), HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Innoway Future Solutions (Singapore), Proeon Systems Ltd. (England), DNV GL AS (Norway), Turbine Controls Ltd. (United Kingdom), Spica Technology ApS (Denmark), HPI, LLC (US) and Mita-Teknik (Denmark).

Segmental Analysis

By Type

Steam Turbine

Gas Turbine

Others

By Function

Speed Control

Temperature Control

Load Control

Pressure Control

Others

By Component

Software

Controller

Sensors

HMI

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook

The global turbine control systems market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Among these, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth rate and retain its pole position during the forecast period. The consolidation of fast developing and developed economies is forecasted to favorably influence the expansion of the regional market in the foreseeable future. Additionally, the initiatives undertaken by the governments for the generation of renewable energy coupled with rising investments in the energy sector are forecasted to act as catalysts to the market proliferation. The major country-level markets of the region is supposed to be China and India.

