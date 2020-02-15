Tungsten Carbide Powder Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2017 – 2025

Tungsten carbide powder is a compound containing atoms of tungsten and carbide. Tungsten carbide powder can be pressed and molded into different shapes and sizes for usage in cutting tools, abrasives, industrial machinery, jewelry, and other tools and equipment. This powder is characterized by high thermal conductivity, extreme stiffness, and intense strength. Furthermore, it is denser than steel and aluminum. Tungsten carbide powder is produced through a conventional method of carburization, which involves mixing tungsten powder with high purity carbon and reacting the mixture at temperatures ranging between 1,300 and 1,600 degrees centigrade in hydrogen atmosphere. The powder formed is stored in sealed polythene lined steel drums. Micro grain tungsten carbide powder is employed for nozzles, circuit board drills, and end mills, while fine powder is utilized in cutting tools. Further, ultra and medium coarse powders are employed in energy drilling tools, mining tools, and road construction bits.

Rise in mining and construction activities, development of engineering industries, and expansion of the transportation sector are some demand-generating factors which are estimated to drive the expansion of the global tungsten carbide powder market. In the mining and construction industry, these powders are employed in tunnel boring machines and roller-cutters since these powders offer resistance from abrasion, wear and tear, and improve the strength of materials.

It is also widely utilized in jewelry to prevent them from getting scratched or tarnished easily. Demand for energy minerals such as coal has led to an increase in mining activities. This, coupled with rapid urbanization and improved infrastructure, has led to expansion of the in construction project. The emerging economies have been witnessing a rise in demand for coal and other minerals due to an increase in electricity consumption to satisfy a large population. Therefore, all these factors are anticipated to lead to an increase in demand for tungsten carbide powders.

However, tungsten carbide powders are highly toxic. Inhaling them can cause serious respiratory diseases and can also severely affect vision and cause skin allergies. Extensive usage of these powders in cement carbide causes harmful effects on the environment. Therefore harmful health and environmental effects of tungsten carbide powders can lead to their reduced usage, thereby causing hindrance to the expansion of the market.

The global tungsten carbide powder market can be segmented into application, and geography. In terms of application, the market can be further segmented into mining and construction, nuclear reactors, sports, surgical instruments, jewelry, and others. Tungsten carbide powder finds its maximum usage in the mining and construction industry. Therefore, this segment is estimated to hold prominent share in the market. However, it is also extensively employed in the other mentioned application areas. For instance, tungsten carbide powder is a very effective nuclear reactor.

Key kaolin mining companies operating in this market include Kennametal Inc. (U.S.), Extramet (Switzerland), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China), Federal Carbide Company (U.S.), Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg), Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan), China Tungsten Online (Xiamen) Manu. & Sales Corp. (China), Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China), and Eurotungstene (France).