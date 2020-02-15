Tunable Filter Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period between 2017-2027

A 2x growth in revenue of the global tunable filter market during the 2017-2027 timeline

A resourceful research report on global tunable filter market published by Future Market Insights reflects the value and volume trajectories over a period of ten years. It includes value analysis of various segments of the tunable filter market. According to the exhaustive market research report on global tunable filters, the global market is expected to witness a stellar growth rate in the coming years. This market is poised to grow at a value CAGR of 7.4% throughout the period of assessment 2017-2027. During this period, the global market is also anticipated to reflect a 2x increase in revenue. In 2017, the global tunable filter market is valued at around US$ 77 Mn and is estimated to reach a value a bit over US$ 159 Mn in 2027.

Wireless communication equipment to extensively make use of tunable filters in the coming years

Use of tunable filters has been increasing across several application areas. However, the demand for tunable filters has been meteoric in the wireless communication equipment sector. The wireless communication equipment segment in the application category was valued at around US$ 62 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a high valuation of more than US$ 135 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. During the period of assessment, 2017-2027, the wireless communication equipment segment is expected to register a stellar value CAGR of 8.1%. Moreover, the Y-o-Y growth of the wireless communication equipment segment is comparatively high than other application segments during 2017-2027 timeline.

Similar adoption rate of tunable filters in military vehicular mount radio components and tactical radio to be observed during the forecast period

Tunable filters are also used in military vehicular mount radio components and in tactical radio. These application areas are expected to show a similar adoption rate of tunable filters. The military vehicular mount radio components and tactical radio segments are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.5% and 3.4% respectively throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2027. However, the military vehicular mount radio components segment is a shade better with respect to market valuation owing to high traction of tunable filters in this sector. The military vehicular mount radio components segment stood at around US$ 5 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a value a bit higher than US$ 7 by the end of the year of assessment. On the other hand, the tactical radio segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 5 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2027).

The tunable filter market is expected to witness high growth potential in North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Western Europe during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the use of tunable filters in wireless communication equipment is expected to portray a huge growth rate and the wireless communication equipment segment in APEJ is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period. In North America, the wireless communication equipment is poised to register a stellar CAGR of 8.4% to touch a value higher than US$ 40 Mn by the end of the assessment period. In Western Europe, wireless communication segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period to reach a significant market valuation.

