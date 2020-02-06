Tuberculosis Testing Market Continues to Perform Positively, Efforts Taken by Government Pays Off

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market: Snapshot

Savvy players in the global tuberculosis testing market are banking upon strategic acquisitions to grow their shares. They are also pouring money into product development. Such actions of companies are benefitting the market, along with the rising instances of tuberculosis.

Currently, hospital laboratories generate maximum demand in the global tuberculosis testing market. The growth in the hospital laboratories can be attributed to the cost effective tests available in hospital laboratories. The physician’s office laboratories segment is another key end-use segment which is proliferating worldwide because of their cost effectiveness.

According to a Transparency Market Research report, the global tuberculosis testing market will likely expand at a tepid CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$3.18 bn by 2025.

Culture-based Tests Most Popular

Depending upon type, the global tuberculosis testing market has been divided into chest x-ray, culture based tests, IGRA (interferon-gamma release assays), mantoux test (TST), nucleic acid testing (NAT), Xpert test, serological tests, smear microscopy and other tests such as ADA, etc. Of them, the culture based tests held a leading share in 2016. In the years ahead too, the segment is expected to retain its dominant share vis-à-vis revenue. This is because it helps to diagnose and confirm active tuberculosis more accurately. Culture test is one of the major confirmatory test for TB diagnosis that utilize sputum or other clinical specimens. A culture test is often carried out to confirm the absence of MTB, boosting the market.

In terms of growth rate, the IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays) segment is expected to surpass all others in the forecast period. The two commercially available IGRAs, namely QuantiFERON-TB (QFT) and T-SPOT.TB have been CE-marked for use in Europe, increasing its availability and acceptance. This is projected to fuel the IGRA segment during the forecast period.

