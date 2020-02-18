Tuberculosis Diagnostics 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease usually caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB). Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body. Most infections do not have symptoms, in which case it is known as latent tuberculosis. About 10% of latent infections progress to active disease which, if left untreated, kills about half of those infected. The classic symptoms of active TB are a chronic cough with blood-containing sputum, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. The historical term “consumption” came about due to the weight loss. Infection of other organs can cause a wide range of symptoms.
The classification of Tuberculosis diagnostics includes culture-based diagnostics, sputum smear microscopy diagnostics, rapid molecular diagnostics and so on. And the proportion of Culture-based Diagnostic in 2017 is about 34.84%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Tuberculosis Diagnostics is widely used in hospital, diagnostic laboratories and other field. The most proportion of Tuberculosis Diagnostics is hospital, and the revenue in 2017 is 542 M USD.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.03% in 2017. Following Europe, Africa is the second largest consumption place with the Revenue market share of 35.76%.
In 2018, the global Tuberculosis Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tuberculosis Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tuberculosis Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Danaher
Roche
Thermo Fisher Scientific
BD
Abbott
Hologic
Qiagen
BioMerieux
Hain Lifescience
Oxford Immunotec
Epistem
Akonni Biosystems
Creative Diagnostics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Culture-based
Sputum Smear Microscopy
Rapid Molecular
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tuberculosis Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tuberculosis Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
