Tuberculosis Diagnostics 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease usually caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB). Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body. Most infections do not have symptoms, in which case it is known as latent tuberculosis. About 10% of latent infections progress to active disease which, if left untreated, kills about half of those infected. The classic symptoms of active TB are a chronic cough with blood-containing sputum, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. The historical term “consumption” came about due to the weight loss. Infection of other organs can cause a wide range of symptoms.

The classification of Tuberculosis diagnostics includes culture-based diagnostics, sputum smear microscopy diagnostics, rapid molecular diagnostics and so on. And the proportion of Culture-based Diagnostic in 2017 is about 34.84%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics is widely used in hospital, diagnostic laboratories and other field. The most proportion of Tuberculosis Diagnostics is hospital, and the revenue in 2017 is 542 M USD.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.03% in 2017. Following Europe, Africa is the second largest consumption place with the Revenue market share of 35.76%.

