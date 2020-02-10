Trucking Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Trucking Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Trucking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trucking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Trucking Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Transport Pro

Truckers Helper

Infinity Software Solutions

FreightData

TruckLogics

TruckWin

Prophesy Dispatch

ProTransport

Record360

FleetMaster

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Mobile

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Carriers

Brokers

3PL Providers

Shippers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Trucking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Trucking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

