Truck Cranes Market-Delivery of Higher Equipment Lifecycle Values – A Prime Focus of Truck Crane Manufacturers

Fact.MR’s report titled “Truck Cranes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028,” offers holistic insights and accurate forecast on the truck cranes market for the period between 2018 and 2028. Important dynamics such as growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends, which shape prospects of the truck cranes market have been analyzed in the report. The size of the truck cranes market has been offered in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (units). The report also delivers the historical analysis of the truck cranes market for the period from 2013 to 2017. A thorough assessment of the current trends, market drivers and future opportunities prevailing in the truck cranes market is considered while deriving the most credible market forecast for the period of 2018-2028. According to Fact.MR,, the truck cranes market is foreseen to register volume sales of over 9,300 Units in 2018, up by370 units in 2017.

APEJ Held over One-third Volume Sales in 2017, Japan to Witness Rapid Expansion

Fact.MR estimates APEJ held over 35% of truck cranes sales in 2017 and the status-quo will prevail in 2018. The growth of truck cranes market in APEJ is led by China with its stronghold in the equipment manufacturing sector that provides affordable yet advanced machinery. The region presents a strong demand for truck cranes with lifting capacity less than 150 tonnes on the back of ongoing urban infrastructure projects.

“Owing to their cost-intensive nature, end-users demand durability and reliability in heavy-duty equipment. As quality reputation of cranes manufactured in Japan continues to gain traction at the global stage, Japan has become a prominent exporter of truck cranes in the global market,” says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

Modern Truck Cranes Combine Efficient Lifting and Faster Transportation

In a bid to accommodate increasing demand for compact-sized yet efficient construction equipment in infrastructure projects,manufacturers are integratingmultiple operations in equipment to deliver higher productivity. Development of a purpose-built chassis is another prominent trend wherein feasible integration of standard components, ranging from tires to engine reduces maintenance costs.

The truck cranes market report provides market segmentation wherein the track cranes market is categorized based on end-use application, lifting capacity and region. The market structure with these details covers all the vital aspects of the heavy-duty equipment industry.

Based on end-use application, demand for truck cranes remains steady from the end use applications including commercial, construction site, industrial applications, forestry, shipyard and others.

In terms of lifting capacity, the truck cranes market is segmented into truck cranes with less than 150 tonnes, 150-300 tonne and greater than 300 tonnes. The truck cranes market structure also includes regional analysis wherein the truck cranes market is studied for North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. The regional analysis covers the supply-demand equation of truck crane in these regions and a thorough country-wise analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the truck cranes market report provides a dashboard view of all the key players operating in the global landscape of the truck cranes market. Few of the profiled players in the truck cranes market are Liebherr Group, Kato Works Co. Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., Tadano Ltd., The Manitowoc Company, Inc., XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Elliott Equipment Company (U.S.), Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH (Germany), Terex Corporation (U.S.) and Manitex International Inc. (U.S.)

