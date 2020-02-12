Research Report on ” Trona Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2027″.

Trona also knew as sodium carbonate is a natural form of sodium sesqui- carbonate. It is a double salt of sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate with two waters of hydration. Trona is named from a Swedish term which means native salt. The process of extracting soda ash and sodium bicarbonate starts with the heating of the material followed by refining and purification. Its chemical formula is Na2CO3-NaHCO3:2H2O. In the arid regions, trona forms efflorescent crusts on the walls of caves and mines.

Trona is found in deposits Trona is the odorless, light brown solid, crystal or dust used in varied industrial applications such as glass manufacturing and is a common source of soda ash. Soda ash is used in chemicals, paper, textiles, and glass. It is used for water conditioning. The global trona market is anticipated to have significant CAGR owing to vast use in the application and functional uses.

Global Trona Market: Market Dynamics

The glass manufacturers majorly drive the trona market. Trona being a non-energy commodity is not directly affected by the oil, and natural gas prices. It is widely used in industrial applications of soda ash in glass, detergents, and textiles. Moreover, the growth of trona market is fueled by the factors such as availability of trona in the mines, wide industrial applications and concentrated source of mines. Thus trona market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2027. However, the major factor affecting the trona market is the environmental issues and air quality concerns. The Environmental Protection Agency is the responsible agency for the maintenance of air quality in the areas where the market exist. Moreover, the prolonged contact with the trona may cause eye and skin irritation. It reacts with the acids to form carbon dioxide and heat. Thus these factors mentioned above stagnates the growth of trona market in the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global Trona Market: Segmentation

Industrial use segments global trona market into

Chemicals Glass Soaps and Detergents

Metals and Mining

Paper and Pulp

Animal Feed

Air pollution control

Functional use segments global trona market into

Bath salts

Water treatment Cleaning agent Softening agent



Global Trona Market: Segment Overview

The global trona market is specifically segmented into industrial applications and functional uses. Industrial applications based on soda ash consists of glass manufacturing, chemicals, soap, detergents, and metal and mining. In the animal feed, trona is used as animal feed for dairy cows. It helps to increase milk production. In air pollution control, trona removes oxides of sulfur, hydrochloric acid and hydrofluoric acid from fuel gas emissions. The trona market on the basis of functional uses is segmented into water treatment i.e. for water softener and cleaning. It is also used in swimming pools and as a bath salts. Trona is rapidly calcined to sodium carbonate at or above 275 F. The global trona market is driven majorly by the glass manufacturing industries owing to high dependence on soda ash. The global trona market is expected to grow with significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Trona Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, global trona market is divided into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global trona market. United States lead the market in the exports of trona and ultimately of soda ash in the world. South western Wyoming mines in the Wilkins Peak Member of Green River is the largest deposit for trona in the world. Thus it supplies around 90 percent soda ash of the nation. Apart from United States, trona is also mined in China, Turkey, Africa and Mexico. Asia Pacific also shows significant CAGR and is expected to show positive outlook during forecast period.

Global Trona Market: Market Players

The prominent players of the global trona market are

Tata Chemicals North America, Inc., OCI Chemical Corp. and Solvay Chemicals Inc.,

