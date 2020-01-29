Triptorelin Acetate Market Overview and Scope 2019 to 2024 | Ipsen, Ferring, Chengdu Tiantaishan

Global Triptorelin Acetate Market Overview

Triptorelin Acetate is a peptide formulation for injection that was initially developed and continues to be used mainly in the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer. Additional indications developed subsequently include the treatment of uterine fibroids (a benign tumour of muscle tissues in the uterus), endometriosis (proliferation of endometrial tissue, the mucous membrane that lines the uterine wall outside the reproductive tract) prior to surgery or when surgery is not deemed appropriate, as well as early onset puberty and female infertility (in vitro fertilisation).

The global production of triptorelin acetate is about 2770 k units in 2015, the production region is mainly concentrated in Europe, the biggest three countries are France, Germany and Ireland. The top two companies are Ipsen and Ferring, they occupies about 95% market shares;

Although the production region is very concentration, the consumption region is very dispersion, in 2015, the largest consumption Europe is about 38%, the North America consumes about 12% market share, China occupies about 9% market share, Japan occupies about 8.29% market share.

The production and consumption region is different, the production region is mainly concentrated in Europe, the consumption region is dispersion in all over the world; the countries which do not include in the Europe mainly depends on import.

The scope of the Report:

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels and distributors.

This study considers the Triptorelin Acetate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

0.1 mg

3 mg

11.25 mg

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Male Disease

Female Disease

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ipsen

Ferring

Chengdu Tiantaishan

TECNOFARMA

Changchun Gensci

…

Global Triptorelin Acetate Market provides the latest information on the present and the future industry trends, allowing the readers to identify the products and services, hence driving the revenue growth and profitability. The research report provides an in-depth study of all the leading factors influencing the market on a global and regional level, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report quotes worldwide certainties and countenance of along with a downstream and upstream analysis of leading players.

Competitive landscape

The Triptorelin Acetate Industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of several established players participating in various marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Triptorelin Acetate Market segment by Regions/Countries: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

