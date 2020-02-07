Trimethylolpropane Trimethacrylate Market key driver and Future Opportunity Assessment 2026

Global Trimethylolpropane Trimethacrylate Market: Overview

Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate is a reactive trifunctional acrylic monomer. Acrylic monomer is an ester of acrylic and methacrylic acid. This trifunctional methacrylate is also known as triacrylate 2-Propenoic acid, trimethylolpropane, and 2-ethyl-2-[[(1-oxo-2-propenyl)oxy]methyl]-1,3-propanediyl ester. The empirical formula of trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate is C 18 H 26 O 6. Trimethylolpropane triacrylate is a viscous and colorless liquid, which possesses an acrylic or pungent odor.

It is immiscible in water and hygroscopic in nature. This light sensitive chemical is incompatible with strong acids and bases. Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate may undergo spontaneous polymerization, but it can be stabilized with monomethyl ester of hydroquinone. Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate possesses low viscosity, high cross-link density, rapid cure response rate, excellent hardness, and chemical resistant properties. It is widely used in industrial applications as a cross-linker in radiation curing. Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate is used as a co-agent in plasticizer systems, PVC plastisols, and elastomers.

Global Trimethylolpropane Trimethacrylate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for cross-linking agents in various applications. Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate is used as a cross-linker, co-activator, and co-agent for polybutadiene, plastisols, polyethylene, vinyl acetate latexes, hard rubber rolls, adhesives, molding compounds, and moisture barrier films & coatings. Increase in usage of trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate in radiation curing applications is anticipated to boost the global trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market. Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate is used in ultraviolet light (UV) and electron beam (EB) curable coatings and inks due to its characteristics such as reactivity, hardness, gloss, and resistance to chemical and wear. Research & development in improving the utilization of trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market during the forecast period.

Based on form, the trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market can be bifurcated into powder and liquid. The liquid segment held key share of the global trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market in 2017. Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate acts as a processing aid for molding and extrusion of rubber compounds.

Based on application, the trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market can be segregated into plastics, adhesives, coatings, acrylic glue, anaerobic sealants, and ink. The plastics segment accounted for major share of the global trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market in 2017. Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate is employed in the manufacture of inks and coatings for wood, paper, glass, metal, textiles, vinyl, and other plastics. It is also used as an ingredient in coating formulations, print varnishes, inks, and other polymer systems. Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate is utilized in various products such as alkyd coatings, hardwood floors, screen printing, compact discs, dental polymers, concrete polymers, lithography, letterpress, elastomers, automobile headlamps, acrylics, and plastic components for medical applications.

In terms of geography, the trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market can be split into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for substantial share of the global trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market due to the high availability of raw materials at competitive prices in the region. Presence of a large number of chemical producers in countries such as China, Japan, India, and those in Southeast Asia is projected to boost the demand of trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate in the near future. North America and Europe also constitute key share of the trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate market.